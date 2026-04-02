[3Ni] Kitchen Fun/Family Baking Class Basket

Amazon link: https://a.co/d/08PXQFgY

A New York Times Bestseller!

From the creators of the #1 New York Times bestselling cookbook for kids comes the ultimate baking book. America's Test Kitchen once again brings their scientific know-how, rigorous testing, and hands-on learning to KIDS!

BAKING ISN'T JUST FOR CUPCAKES

Want to make your own soft pretzels? Or wow your friends with homemade empanadas? What about creating a showstopping pie? Maybe some chewy brownies after school? From breakfast to breads, from cookies to cakes (yes, even cupcakes!), learn to bake it all here. You can do this, and it's fun!

Recipes were thoroughly tested by more than 5,000 kids to get them just right for cooks of all skill levels―including recipes for breakfast, breads, pizzas, cookies, cupcakes, and more

Step-by-step photos of tips and techniques will help young chefs feel like pros in their own kitchen

Testimonials (and even some product reviews!) from kid test cooks who worked alongside America's Test Kitchen test cooks will encourage young chefs that they truly are learning the best recipes from the best cooks.

By empowering young chefs to make their own choices in the kitchen, America's Test Kitchen is building a new generation of confident cooks, engaged eaters, and curious experimenters.