BASIS Chandler Primary North Puma Boosters

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BASIS Chandler Primary North Puma Boosters

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[3Ni] Kitchen Fun/Family Baking Class Basket

1800 E Chandler Blvd

Chandler, AZ 85225, USA

DIY Cake Pop Baking Kit ($36.99 retail) item
DIY Cake Pop Baking Kit ($36.99 retail) item
DIY Cake Pop Baking Kit ($36.99 retail) item
DIY Cake Pop Baking Kit ($36.99 retail)
$5

Amazon link: https://a.co/d/0j1sHw46

  • FRESH INGREDIENTS, DELICIOUS TREATS: Kids’ baking set includes all dry ingredients, pre-measured and securely packed. The cake pops baking kit uses kosher ingredients manufactured in a USA facility. These yummy cake pops don’t need a cake pop maker machine.
  • EASY-TO-FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS: This Baketivity cake pop maker kit includes pre-measured dry ingredients, a shopping list for wet ingredients, and step-by-step instructions with kid-friendly illustrations and color-coded ingredients making this cake pop kit easy for bakers of all ages.
  • EDUCATIONAL ACTIVITY: This cake pop kit for kids teaches beginner bakers basic kitchen skills and baking techniques so young chefs can learn and build confidence creating their very own kitchen masterpiece with these cake pop sticks.
  • GREAT GIFT FOR KIDS: Give kids the best gift by making memories baking cake pops together in the kitchen. Baketivity kits with cake pop sticks make for the perfect family gifts and are a perfect activity for special bonding time with kids or grandkids.
  • BAKE WITH OUR HEAD CHEF: Scan the QR code in the kids’ baking kit to access your cake pop maker video guide by Baketivity’s head baker. With the help of a real live professional baker & cake pop supplies, your child will feel like a baking pro too.
Baking Book for Young Chefs ($11.23 retail) item
Baking Book for Young Chefs ($11.23 retail) item
Baking Book for Young Chefs ($11.23 retail) item
Baking Book for Young Chefs ($11.23 retail)
$5

Amazon link: https://a.co/d/08PXQFgY

A New York Times Bestseller!

From the creators of the #1 New York Times bestselling cookbook for kids comes the ultimate baking book. America's Test Kitchen once again brings their scientific know-how, rigorous testing, and hands-on learning to KIDS!

BAKING ISN'T JUST FOR CUPCAKES

Want to make your own soft pretzels? Or wow your friends with homemade empanadas? What about creating a showstopping pie? Maybe some chewy brownies after school? From breakfast to breads, from cookies to cakes (yes, even cupcakes!), learn to bake it all here. You can do this, and it's fun!

  • Recipes were thoroughly tested by more than 5,000 kids to get them just right for cooks of all skill levels―including recipes for breakfast, breads, pizzas, cookies, cupcakes, and more
  • Step-by-step photos of tips and techniques will help young chefs feel like pros in their own kitchen
  • Testimonials (and even some product reviews!) from kid test cooks who worked alongside America's Test Kitchen test cooks will encourage young chefs that they truly are learning the best recipes from the best cooks.

By empowering young chefs to make their own choices in the kitchen, America's Test Kitchen is building a new generation of confident cooks, engaged eaters, and curious experimenters.

Ultrean Food Scale ($16.99 retail) item
Ultrean Food Scale ($16.99 retail) item
Ultrean Food Scale ($16.99 retail) item
Ultrean Food Scale ($16.99 retail)
$5

Amazon link: https://a.co/d/07CxqsUd

  • Accurate Measurements- Our kitchen scale features four advanced sensors for accurate weighing, with a precision of 1g and a weight capacity ranging from 0.1oz/2g to 33lbs/15kg
  • Versatile Unit Conversion- This food scale offers various units of measurement, Effortlessly switch between g，Kg , lb：oz , fl oz，ml
  • Large LCD Display- Designed with a spacious surface that allows for large containers, ensuring the display remains visible for hassle-free weight reading
  • Smart and User-Friendly: Automatic shut-off after 2 minutes of inactivity, low battery indicator ("LO"), and overload alert ("ERR") enhance usability and safety
  • Convenient Power Options- Choose between AAA batteries or USB-C charging for versatile and hassle-free power solutions, ensuring you’re always ready to weigh ingredients


Kids Real Cooking Set ($39.99 retail) item
Kids Real Cooking Set ($39.99 retail) item
Kids Real Cooking Set ($39.99 retail) item
Kids Real Cooking Set ($39.99 retail)
$5

Amazon link: https://a.co/d/0gtGh7Oq

  • Create Together – Cook with kiddos ages 6+ using this 31-piece kids cooking set with real plastic knives, a cutting board, measuring cups, and more by Perlli. It’s made to instill kitchen safety and life skills.
  • Whip up More Than Food – Encourage creativity, sharpen motor skills, and teach task management using this real cooking set for kids complete with recipes, utensils, and a digital timer.
  • Made for Little Chefs – Avoid mess and stress with kids baking supplies you can feel good about. Each tool is designed for small hands to grip and crafted from food-grade plastic, rubber, wood, or metal.
  • Unwrap Joy – Gear children and parents for success in the kitchen. With a convenient storage container, kid-sized apron, and kid-safe knife set for real cooking, get ready to mix up some fun.
  • Our Promise – Embark on a tasty adventure with a brand known for thoughtful quality. Your Perlli kids cooking tools were crafted for durability and inclusivity, and we take pride in kind customer support.
Focaccia Bread Art Kit for Kids ($35.99 retail) item
Focaccia Bread Art Kit for Kids ($35.99 retail) item
Focaccia Bread Art Kit for Kids ($35.99 retail) item
Focaccia Bread Art Kit for Kids ($35.99 retail)
$5

Amazon link: https://a.co/d/01py96sl

  • MAKE BEAUTIFUL HOMEMADE FOCACCIA: Turn homemade Italian flatbread into an edible art masterpiece! Express your creative side and bake delicious bread the whole family will love with this focaccia bread making kit. The focaccia becomes an edible canvas you can decorate using fresh ingredients of your choice.
  • EASY BREAD MAKING KIT WITH INGREDIENTS: This DIY food kit comes with an assortment of bread making supplies like bread flour, yeast, and Italian seasoning to make your own focaccia bread mix, plus the flaky sea salt to finish it off. The step-by-step instructions make this a great kit, whether you’re new to bread making or advanced and looking to create something extra special.
  • BREAD MAKING TOOLS: Use the food tweezers to delicately place toppings onto the Focaccia bread. Use peppers or purple onions for flowers, fresh herbs for leaves and stems, or let your imagination run wild! You might be surprised at how handy these food tweezers are to have in your kitchen.
  • A FUN ACTIVITY FOR ADULTS, KIDS, FAMILIES: Making artisanal bread is an enjoyable and educational activity for the whole family. Get everyone involved in bread making from making the bread mix, to creating dimples on the dough to decorating the focaccia bread. Introducing the amazing hobby of bread making into your home is a great way to build useful skills and is a special bonding activity for everyone.
  • PERFECT GIFT FOR BAKERS AND BREAD LOVERS - Not all baking gifts are made equal and here's a unique one your special someone probably hasn’t seen before. This unique Focaccia Bread Kit makes a great experience-based birthday gift, holiday gift, housewarming gift, graduation present, or teacher's gift.
Dash Mini Waffle Maker ($10.99 retail) item
Dash Mini Waffle Maker ($10.99 retail) item
Dash Mini Waffle Maker ($10.99 retail) item
Dash Mini Waffle Maker ($10.99 retail)
$5

Amazon link: https://a.co/d/0fMRnnDu

  • Mini Waffle Magic: The Dash Mini Waffle Makeris a compact, lightweight device that quickly creates delicious waffles with a quick heat-up system and even heating surface
  • Effortless Cleanup Every Time: With a PTFE nonstick surface, this electric Waffle Maker promises easy food release for a no-mess Waffle Maker experience
  • Space-Saving Sleek Design: This convenient device boasts a space-saving design and easy-to-store build, fitting perfectly in any kitchen
  • Creative Homemade Treats Galore: Make customized waffle creations for any occasion using the simple one-step setup and indicator light feature
  • Happiness Is Homemade: Dash products invite families to gather together for the joy of cooking and eating at home
Additional Classroom Basket Donation item
Additional Classroom Basket Donation
Pay what you can

Join in supporting our classroom basket at any level that works for your family. Whether it’s $1, $5, or more, every contribution adds up and is truly appreciated!


All donations made through this option will go directly toward enhancing the contents of your child’s classroom basket. Funds will not be used for any other purpose.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!