[3Ni] Kitchen Fun/Family Baking Class Basket

About this event
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A New York Times Bestseller!
From the creators of the #1 New York Times bestselling cookbook for kids comes the ultimate baking book. America's Test Kitchen once again brings their scientific know-how, rigorous testing, and hands-on learning to KIDS!
BAKING ISN'T JUST FOR CUPCAKES
Want to make your own soft pretzels? Or wow your friends with homemade empanadas? What about creating a showstopping pie? Maybe some chewy brownies after school? From breakfast to breads, from cookies to cakes (yes, even cupcakes!), learn to bake it all here. You can do this, and it's fun!
By empowering young chefs to make their own choices in the kitchen, America's Test Kitchen is building a new generation of confident cooks, engaged eaters, and curious experimenters.
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Join in supporting our classroom basket at any level that works for your family. Whether it’s $1, $5, or more, every contribution adds up and is truly appreciated!
All donations made through this option will go directly toward enhancing the contents of your child’s classroom basket. Funds will not be used for any other purpose.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!