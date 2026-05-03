Kitchen Science: Ages 10-12

This ASL Kitchen Science class is designed for students ages 10–12 who are ready to build curiosity, critical thinking, and communication skills through hands-on experiments in American Sign Language. Students will explore science concepts using everyday kitchen materials while learning to observe, make predictions, and describe their discoveries through ASL. They will practice explaining processes, sharing results, and engaging in discussion with peers. The class helps students move beyond basic ASL by building more natural communication, problem-solving skills, and confidence through interactive experiments and peer interaction. This class is Deaf-led and voiced in English, creating an accessible and welcoming environment for new learners.