Kite Fest 2026 - STEAM Race

Don't Have a Team? We've Got You Covered!

👤 Register as an individual participant if you don't have a team yet.

🤝 We'll help match you with other participants in your grade group and form a team for you.

📚 Grades 1–3 / Grades 4–5 / Grades 6–8 / Grades 9–12

⏰ Register early to give us time to create balanced teams.

🎉 Get ready to make new friends, collaborate, learn, and have fun!

👉 Please submit one form per individual participant.