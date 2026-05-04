Kite Fest 2026 - STEAM Race

About this event
👤 Register as an individual participant if you don't have a team yet.
🤝 We'll help match you with other participants in your grade group and form a team for you.
📚 Grades 1–3 / Grades 4–5 / Grades 6–8 / Grades 9–12
⏰ Register early to give us time to create balanced teams.
🎉 Get ready to make new friends, collaborate, learn, and have fun!
👉 Please submit one form per individual participant.
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