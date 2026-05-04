For Better Tomorrow Inc

Hosted by

For Better Tomorrow Inc

About this event

Kite Fest 2026 - STEAM Race

1101 Airport Rd #9357

Normal, IL 61761, USA

Team Registration
$40
  • Form your team of 4 members of same grade range.
  • Grades 1–3 / Grades 4–5 /Grades 6–8 /Grades 9–12
  • Register your team early—slots are limited!
  • Get ready to compete, learn, and have fun together.
  • 👉 Please submit one form per team.
Individual Registration
$10

Don't Have a Team? We've Got You Covered!

👤 Register as an individual participant if you don't have a team yet.

🤝 We'll help match you with other participants in your grade group and form a team for you.

📚 Grades 1–3 / Grades 4–5 / Grades 6–8 / Grades 9–12

⏰ Register early to give us time to create balanced teams.

🎉 Get ready to make new friends, collaborate, learn, and have fun!

👉 Please submit one form per individual participant.

Add a donation for For Better Tomorrow Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!