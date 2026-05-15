Kite Fest - Vendor

About this event
10 left!
✅ Two large tables and four chairs
✅ Food sales opportunity
✅ Sponsorship acknowledgements in event communications
✅ 🎤 Onstage recognition during the event
✅ 📱 Recognition through social media posts
10 left!
✅ One table and chairs
✅ Product sales opportunity
✅ Sponsorship acknowledgements in event communications
✅ 🎤 Onstage recognition during the event
✅ 📱 Recognition through social media posts
💡 Businesses may reserve two tables for $500 to receive the same setup as food vendors.
$
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