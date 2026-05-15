For Better Tomorrow Inc

Hosted by

For Better Tomorrow Inc

About this event

Kite Fest - Vendor

1101 Airport Rd #9357

Normal, IL 61761, USA

🍔 Food Vendor Stall
$500

10 left!

✅ Two large tables and four chairs
✅ Food sales opportunity
✅ Sponsorship acknowledgements in event communications
✅ 🎤 Onstage recognition during the event
✅ 📱 Recognition through social media posts

🏪 Local Business Stall
$250

10 left!

✅ One table and chairs
✅ Product sales opportunity
✅ Sponsorship acknowledgements in event communications
✅ 🎤 Onstage recognition during the event
✅ 📱 Recognition through social media posts


💡 Businesses may reserve two tables for $500 to receive the same setup as food vendors.

Add a donation for For Better Tomorrow Inc

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