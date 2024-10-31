KITES FOR HOPE 2024

Help us support an impactful event that unites the Houston community in support of global peace, relief, and equity! Your support will power crucial advocacy, outreach, and relief efforts led by the Coalition for Peace, Relief, and Equity (CPRE).

Help us support an impactful event that unites the Houston community in support of global peace, relief, and equity! Your support will power crucial advocacy, outreach, and relief efforts led by the Coalition for Peace, Relief, and Equity (CPRE).

More details...