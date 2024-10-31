KITES FOR HOPE 2024

The Islamic Arts Society is holding a tile calligraphy lesson from 3-5 pm. Only 20 tickets available.
The Islamic Arts Society is holding a tile calligraphy lesson from 3-5 pm. Only 20 tickets available.
SUPPORT OUR EVENT
$25
Help us support an impactful event that unites the Houston community in support of global peace, relief, and equity! Your support will power crucial advocacy, outreach, and relief efforts led by the Coalition for Peace, Relief, and Equity (CPRE).
Help us support an impactful event that unites the Houston community in support of global peace, relief, and equity! Your support will power crucial advocacy, outreach, and relief efforts led by the Coalition for Peace, Relief, and Equity (CPRE).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!