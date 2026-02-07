Kites in Flight Sponsorships

• Logo prominently displayed on all promotional signage/posters to be distributed throughout town, social media posts/ads, eblasts & Newsletters, and name/logo prominently posted on our website as the presenting sponsor.
• WGN Chicago Radio ads with mention of presenting sponsor. Possible impression reaches of 527,700.
• WCMY Ottawa Radio on air mentions while promoting event.
• Logo prominently displayed on banner to be placed at the entrance of the event.
• Ability to setup a display table near the event information booth. Ability to distribute brochures and promotional materials to promote your business.
• Ability to choose two (2) kids/family entertainment additions as the exclusive sponsor with social media recognition and signage at the stage/entertainment area. Entertainment TBD once the date approaches.
• Logo placed on swag bags to be distributed to the first 100 kids. Option to put an item of your choice in the swag bag.
• Logo displayed on all promotional signage/posters to be distributed throughout town, social media posts/ads, eblasts & Newsletters, and name/logo posted on our website as a sponsor.
• Logo displayed on banner to be placed at the entrance of the event.
• WCMY Ottawa Radio on air mentions while promoting event.
• Ability to choose one (1) kids/family entertainment addition as a sponsor with social media recognition and signage at the stage/entertainment area. Entertainment TBD once the date approaches.
• Logo displayed on the event program. 3,000 programs to be printed and distributed.
• Logo placed on swag bags to be distributed to the first 100 kids. Option to put an item of your choice in the swag bag.
• Logo displayed on social media posts/ads, and business name listed as a sponsor on our website.
• Business name listed on banner to be placed at the entrance of the event.
• Business name listed on the event program. 3,000 programs to be printed and distributed.
• Business name or logo placed on swag bags to be distributed to the first 100 kids. Item to be determined by the OVC to be added to the swag bag.
• Social media mentions as a sponsor for the event and business name listed on our website.
• Business name listed on banner to be placed at the entrance of the event.
