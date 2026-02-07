Hosted by

Ottawa Exploreum

Kites in Flight Sponsorships

Soar with the Eagles Sponsor
$1,500

Logo prominently displayed on all promotional signage/posters to be distributed throughout town, social media posts/ads, eblasts & Newsletters, and name/logo prominently posted on our website as the presenting sponsor.

WGN Chicago Radio ads with mention of presenting sponsor. Possible impression reaches of 527,700.

WCMY Ottawa Radio on air mentions while promoting event.

Logo prominently displayed on banner to be placed at the entrance of the event.

Ability to setup a display table near the event information booth. Ability to distribute brochures and promotional materials to promote your business.

Ability to choose two (2) kids/family entertainment additions as the exclusive sponsor with social media recognition and signage at the stage/entertainment area. Entertainment TBD once the date approaches.

Logo placed on swag bags to be distributed to the first 100 kids. Option to put an item of your choice in the swag bag.

High Flier Sponsor
$500

Logo displayed on all promotional signage/posters to be distributed throughout town, social media posts/ads, eblasts & Newsletters, and name/logo posted on our website as a sponsor.

Logo displayed on banner to be placed at the entrance of the event.

WCMY Ottawa Radio on air mentions while promoting event.

Ability to choose one (1) kids/family entertainment addition as a sponsor with social media recognition and signage at the stage/entertainment area. Entertainment TBD once the date approaches.

Logo displayed on the event program. 3,000 programs to be printed and distributed.

Logo placed on swag bags to be distributed to the first 100 kids. Option to put an item of your choice in the swag bag.

Catch the Wind Sponsor
$250

Logo displayed on social media posts/ads, and business name listed as a sponsor on our website.

Business name listed on banner to be placed at the entrance of the event.

Business name listed on the event program. 3,000 programs to be printed and distributed.

Business name or logo placed on swag bags to be distributed to the first 100 kids. Item to be determined by the OVC to be added to the swag bag.

Kiddie Kite Sponsor
$100

Social media mentions as a sponsor for the event and business name listed on our website.

Business name listed on banner to be placed at the entrance of the event.

