Kites in Flight Sponsorships

• Logo prominently displayed on all promotional signage/posters to be distributed throughout town, social media posts/ads, eblasts & Newsletters, and name/logo prominently posted on our website as the presenting sponsor.

• WGN Chicago Radio ads with mention of presenting sponsor. Possible impression reaches of 527,700.

• WCMY Ottawa Radio on air mentions while promoting event.

• Logo prominently displayed on banner to be placed at the entrance of the event.

• Ability to setup a display table near the event information booth. Ability to distribute brochures and promotional materials to promote your business.

• Ability to choose two (2) kids/family entertainment additions as the exclusive sponsor with social media recognition and signage at the stage/entertainment area. Entertainment TBD once the date approaches.

• Logo placed on swag bags to be distributed to the first 100 kids. Option to put an item of your choice in the swag bag.