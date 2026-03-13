Kittatinny Girls Softball Fan Wear Fundraiser

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Gildan Softstyle T-Shirt
Ladies Gildan Softstyle Fitted V-Neck
Bella + Canvas Racerback Tank
Port & Co. Raglan 3/4 Sleeve T-Shirt
PosiCharge Lightweight Pullover
Gildan Hoodie
Sport Tek Rain Coat, lined. LOGO Exclusive for this Jacket!
BOXERCRAFT Flannel Pants with Logo Down Leg
Sport Tek Jersey Knit Shorts, Logo below hip
Port Authority Adjustable Baseball Cap in Royal
Cougars or Personalized Adjustable Visor in Royal
Cougars or Personalized PosiCharge Competitor Headband in Royal
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