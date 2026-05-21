Kitten Adoption

Congratulations on your new furry family member! In paying this adoption fee you are agreeing to keep your new fur baby up to date on vaccines and take them into Red Hill Animal hospital to be spayed or neutered at 3 months of age. (Covered in your adoption fee.)









By adopting a kitten you have also freed up a foster space making it possible for us to continue to save more. Thank you for adopting! Please send us updates and pictures as your baby grows.