Warrensburg Cat Advocates

Warrensburg Cat Advocates

About the memberships

WCA Kitty Cat Club Memberships 2026

Kitty Cat Club - Level 1
$240

Valid for one year

As a member of WCA's exclusive club you will receive the following as a thank you for helping us meet our 2025 goals! *Exclusive Kitty Cat Club large sticker *One entry into a monthly random drawing *One free gift from WCA

Kitty Cat Club - Level 2
$480

Valid for one year

As a member of WCA's exclusive club you will receive the following as a thank you for helping us meet our 2025 goals! *Exclusive Kitty Cat Club large sticker *One entry into a monthly random drawing *One free gift from WCA

Kitty Cat Club - Level 3
$720

Valid for one year

As a member of WCA's exclusive club you will receive the following as a thank you for helping us meet our 2025 goals! *Public thank you on a graphic *Exclusive Kitty Cat Club large sticker *Two entries for WCA's monthly random drawing *Two free random gifts from WCA

Kitty Cat Club - Level 4
$1,200

Valid for one year

As a member of WCA's exclusive club you will receive the following as a thank you for helping us meet our 2025 goal! *Thank you on a graphic *Exclusive Kitty Cat Club large sticker *Two entries for WCA's monthly random drawing *Two free random gifts from WCA

