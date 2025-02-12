WCA Kitty Cat Club Memberships 2026

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
As a member of WCA's exclusive club you will receive the following as a thank you for helping us meet our 2025 goals! *Exclusive Kitty Cat Club large sticker *One entry into a monthly random drawing *One free gift from WCA
Valid for one year
As a member of WCA's exclusive club you will receive the following as a thank you for helping us meet our 2025 goals! *Exclusive Kitty Cat Club large sticker *One entry into a monthly random drawing *One free gift from WCA
Valid for one year
As a member of WCA's exclusive club you will receive the following as a thank you for helping us meet our 2025 goals! *Public thank you on a graphic *Exclusive Kitty Cat Club large sticker *Two entries for WCA's monthly random drawing *Two free random gifts from WCA
Valid for one year
As a member of WCA's exclusive club you will receive the following as a thank you for helping us meet our 2025 goal! *Thank you on a graphic *Exclusive Kitty Cat Club large sticker *Two entries for WCA's monthly random drawing *Two free random gifts from WCA
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!