Kitty Hawk Rotary 2026 Fall Golf Classic

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About this event
The ultimate team experience!
All the benefits of a foursome, plus:
Premium starting hole
One hole-in-one entry for each team member
One mulligan for each team member
One tee buster for each team member
Five raffle tickets for each team member
Reserved table at awards party
Three sponsor signs on the course
4-person team
Hot dog bar prior to play
Post-tournament dinner
Refreshments on course
Single person entry - get matched up with a team
Hot dog bar prior to play
Post-tournament dinner
Refreshments on course
Two VIP Foursomes and all the benefits therein
Recognition in all print, digital, and broadcast media
Sponsor signage on all 18 holes
Signage, swag, or QR code on all carts
Recognition at snack station and at awards party
One VIP Foursome and all the benefits therein
Recognition in all print, digital, and broadcast media
Sponsor signage on all 18 holes
Recognition at snack station and at awards party
One VIP Foursome and all the benefits therein
Recognition in all print, digital, and broadcast media
Sponsor signage on all 18 holes
Recognition at awards party
One foursome and all the benefits therein
Sponsor signage on 9 holes
Signage or swag at awards party
Sign, logo, swag, or QR code on all carts
Sign, logo, swag, or QR code at snack station on the course
Logo or business name on a sign at one hole (please provide logo)
Logo or business name on signs at three holes (please provide logo)
Logo or business name on signs at all 18 holes (please provide logo)
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