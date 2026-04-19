Kitty Hawk Rotary Club

Hosted by

Kitty Hawk Rotary Club

About this event

Kitty Hawk Rotary 2026 Fall Golf Classic

300 W Eckner St

Kitty Hawk, NC 27949, USA

VIP Foursome
$1,000

The ultimate team experience!

All the benefits of a foursome, plus:

Premium starting hole

One hole-in-one entry for each team member

One mulligan for each team member

One tee buster for each team member

Five raffle tickets for each team member

Reserved table at awards party

Three sponsor signs on the course

Foursome
$560

4-person team

Hot dog bar prior to play

Post-tournament dinner

Refreshments on course

Individual Player
$140

Single person entry - get matched up with a team

Hot dog bar prior to play

Post-tournament dinner

Refreshments on course

Ace Sponsor
$5,000

Two VIP Foursomes and all the benefits therein

Recognition in all print, digital, and broadcast media

Sponsor signage on all 18 holes

Signage, swag, or QR code on all carts

Recognition at snack station and at awards party

Eagle Sponsor
$2,500

One VIP Foursome and all the benefits therein

Recognition in all print, digital, and broadcast media

Sponsor signage on all 18 holes

Recognition at snack station and at awards party

Birdie Sponsor
$1,500

One VIP Foursome and all the benefits therein

Recognition in all print, digital, and broadcast media

Sponsor signage on all 18 holes

Recognition at awards party

Par Sponsor
$1,000

One foursome and all the benefits therein

Sponsor signage on 9 holes

Awards Party Sponsor
$750

Signage or swag at awards party

Cart Sponsor
$500

Sign, logo, swag, or QR code on all carts

Refreshment Sponsor
$300

Sign, logo, swag, or QR code at snack station on the course

Hole Sponsor 1
$100

Logo or business name on a sign at one hole (please provide logo)

Hole Sponsor 3
$250

Logo or business name on signs at three holes (please provide logo)

Hole Sponsor 18
$1,000

Logo or business name on signs at all 18 holes (please provide logo)

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