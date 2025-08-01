Kitty Town Coffee Shop

Hosted by
About this event
Sometimes you have a taste for something, and you MUST figure out how to make it. That’s how Robust Roy came to be. We envisioned a coffee that had a distinct chocolate note, with hints of fruit and a sweet finish. The week that we worked on creating this blend we averaged about 6 pots of coffee a day until we finally stumbled upon this blend. This is an easygoing coffee with a little bit of kick and a very pleasant finish. 12 oz
Roy was Kenny’s cat in high school. Kenny’s family had other cats before him, but Roy was the first one that picked Kenny as his favorite human. Roy was one of those cats who mostly wanted to be next to you, except when it came to naps. Roy was big on taking naps together. Roy was also very musical, when Kenny would play the piano, Roy would always jump up on the bench next to him and gently purr along to the music. Roy passed away a few years ago, but his memory lives on in our hearts.
The Albert Blend is a super smooth breakfast blend that you’ll love waking up to. This coffee is so smooth, when we stumbled upon this blend, we drank the entire pot. Then we brewed another one. This is the coffee you want if you’re trying to learn how to enjoy black coffee, or if you just love sipping coffee all day long. We like to say this blend is a little sweet, a little nutty, and so smooth you’ll swear we added cream. 12oz
Albert is the kitty of our Kitty Town Coffee Founders, Zanetta and Kenny. Albert is a 26 pound Maine Coon, and truly a fluff ball of love. Albert was raised by Sydney, our first cat, and has taken it upon himself to teach all other cats who move into our house how to live. Albert is a guard cat, and can often be found standing by a window, growling at offensive parties such as postal workers and plastic bags flying in the wind.
The Original Sydney was the first coffee we ever roasted, before Kitty Town was ever born, when our founders were roasting on popcorn poppers for fun in their garage. Years later, now roasting on a 90kg refurbished German coffee roaster built in 1062, it’s still a crowd favorite! You’ll like this coffee if you enjoy it black but still want it to be smooth and sweet. We hope you love the first coffee we loved, named after the first cat we loved as a family. 12oz
Sydney was the inspiration for Kitty Town Coffee. When our founder, Zanetta, was in college, Sydney showed up on her doorstep cold and malnourished. Zanetta nursed her back to health and the two were best friends. Unfortunately, Sydney was elderly, so she passed suddenly only 4 years after moving in with Zanetta. This sudden loss was the push that was needed to start Kitty Town Coffee.
Before there was Fezzik, there was The Original Sydney. A light roast coffee from Brazil. Why did we add a medium roast? While we loved the flavor of the Sydney, our customers told us that it “didn’t hold up to cream”. We drink black coffee, what do we know about cream? :) So we roasted it a little darker, and voila! The crowd pleaser, Fezzik was born! This roast emphasizes the coffee’s nuttiness and natural body, so if you enjoy a rich coffee that goes down easy, this one's for you. 12oz
Before we adopted Albert, we heard about this cool Maine Coon named Fezzik. He has a strikingly sweet personality–he owns his space and gives big brother vibes. Because of his lovely personality, we decided to adopt a Maine Coon of our own, Albert. Fezzik has a sister who is blind, but he’s a good big brother and has taught her the ways of life.
Once upon a time, we did not roast dark roasts. And then people asked, and asked, and asked, and finally we gave in and created a dark roast we could be proud of. This coffee is designed to give you the smokiness and “oomph” of a dark roast, without the oily, bitter, aftertaste. 12oz
A tiny Smokey and her siblings were discovered in a box outside on a snowy evening in December 2017. She arrived at her forever home shortly afterward covered in fleas and very hungry! Today she lives with her two adoring parents and multiple rescue siblings (all are featured on their own Instagram page @eastoncathouse). Smokey answers to “Smokers”, “Razor Mittens”, “Princess Pink Nose”, and “Fluffy Pants”.
Coffee from Guatemala has an excellent balance between bright and juicy, and nutty and sweet. We roast it to a medium roast to allow the apricot to shine through. If you ask our Roastmaster which coffees are his favorite, Guatemala will make the list.12oz
We knew we wanted to add a coffee from Guatemala, but we only wanted to do it if we could find a cat with a compelling story. That’s when we met Rafiki. Rafiki lived in Guatemala for a few years, and during that time he even went missing for a few weeks and made a miraculous return home. Rafiki has a kind personality, and is the purrfect representative for our Guatemalan coffee!
Delilah’s Decaf is a traditional dark roast decaf coffee. Our decaf is full of flavor, without the caffeine. When you need a warm beverage to enjoy while your kitty is on your lap, but don’t want to be up too late, Delilah’s Decaf is the purrfect choice!12oz
Delilah is the sweet kitty of a dear friend. She is shy and prefers to observe the action from afar. She is very sweet and enjoys lounging around the house. Her fluff is for her own enjoyment however, if you're lucky you may get a couple of pets in but for the most part she prefers to be adored from a distance.
This special decaf coffee uses a decaffeinating processing method that utilizes enzymes from the sugar cane plant to decaffeinate. The result is, less of the coffee’s natural flavor is stripped away, so you have a rich cup of coffee without the caffeine! 12oz
Sugar is a sweet older kitty, and prefers to drink decaf so she can have uninterrupted afternoon naps. At 12-years-old and as the oldest of three, she rules the house. She likes to take it easy, loves treats, and gives high fives for chicken! She's the perfect armrest kitty. That's where she likes to get her snuggles.
We wanted to design a versatile espresso blend that didn’t require too much fuss. We think that if your espresso is too opinionated and requires too many adjustments on your machine, it may not be worth it. We designed Bean’s Espresso Blend to be super smooth on its own, and to complement a milky beverage. 12oz
Beans showed up at our friends new house. She was sweet and friendly. My friend’s small children were not old enough to be able to kindly and gently or respectfully handle a kitten. My husband was wanting an outdoor cat. He said if the kitten got into our car she could come home with us. Beans hopped right into our car and lived on our back porch until we could get her into the vet. Our entire family fell in love with this playful and loving kitten.
If you feel that espresso should be synonymous with “the darkest/boldest/strongest coffee you have”, then this one is for you! Mooney’s Midnight Espresso is a rich espresso blend that we created with dark roast lovers in mind. In your cup it will have a rich body and a smokey bite, and the taste will punch through your milky beverages. 12oz
Greetings from the great state of Maine! Mooney is a beautiful calico! She’s loves to follow her humans around, rub up against their legs and bite their heels. She enjoys bird watching, long naps on the back of the couch, and wrestling with her brother Morris.
She’s sweet and a little chunky! But don’t mistake her softness for weakness. She can hold her own and isn’t afraid to tell you so. She brings so much joy to her humans!
Our Kona Blend brings the taste of the islands for a more accessible price point! We selected Guatemala as the origin to complement the Kona for its bright and sweet notes. You’ll be transported to an island paradise when you start your day with Keanu. 12oz
Keanu was a special little guy who only lived on this earth for a short time. Sadly he passed away only 6 days after he was adopted due to FIV. In that short time, Keanu was a sweet little love bug for his family. We named our Kona Blend after him to honor his memory.
Max Hazelnut is exactly what it sounds like--Hazelnut to the max! You'll get the smooth and rich hazelnut flavor in our original coffee so you can have the energy to do other things like save the world.
Did you know that we use all natural flavorings?
This means that our flavored coffee is a little different (and way more natural!) than other flavored coffees you may buy elsewhere! They are made from a very concentrated alcohol based extract, similar to what you may use in baking. Here's what you can expect:
- Our flavorings are more subtle than artificial and oil based flavors. This is by design, our flavored coffees are designed to complement the coffee's natural taste without overpowering it. Some customers may find that the flavoring is a bit light for their taste.
- We recommend enjoying our flavored coffees with cream for optimal flavor.
- The best way to maximize the flavor is by using an immersion brewing method (such as a French Press).
- The alcohol base will be evaporated off of the beans by the time they get to you. So your coffee will not have an oily residue that many flavored coffees have.
-Since the alcohol evaporates, nutritionally there are no added carbs, sugars, or calories in our flavored coffee. 12oz
Max was the special kitty of a customer of ours, and we fell in love with his personality! Max had a passion–really, a fervor, for life. He showed up on their doorstep in the summer of 2009 acting like he owned them. When they had the audacity to go to work, he would be found yelling at them for leaving him alone. Max was named because his meow sounded like, “MAAAAAAAA” and honestly, it was fitting, because Max lived his life fully maximized. Sadly, a couple of years ago, Max passed away, but he will live on in our memory.
Our original light roast Brazilian coffee flavored like delicious vanilla butter cream icing.Â
Â Our flavored coffees contain natural flavorings.Â We've designed our flavored coffees to have a subtle flavor that complements the coffee and allows the coffee taste to still shine through. Some customers may find our flavoring to be a bit light for their taste. 12oz
Wolfgang is an athletic, trouble-making kitty living in a home with 5 other cats. He loves to be seen, and enjoys the attention he gets when he jumps about 10 feet in the air from the floor. If you acknowledge his handsomeness, you’ll be his friend for life.
Our original light roast Brazilian coffee flavored like butter nut toffee!
Did you know that we use all natural flavorings?
This means that our flavored coffee is a little different (and way more natural!) than other flavored coffees you may buy elsewhere! They are made from a very concentrated alcohol based extract, similar to what you may use in baking. Here's what you can expect:
- Our flavorings are more subtle than artificial and oil based flavors. This is by design, our flavored coffees are designed to complement the coffee's natural taste without overpowering it. Some customers may find that the flavoring is a bit light for their taste.
- We recommend enjoying our flavored coffees with cream for optimal flavor.
- The best way to maximize the flavor is by using an immersion brewing method (such as a French Press).
- The alcohol base will be evaporated off of the beans by the time they get to you. So your coffee will not have an oily residue that many flavored coffees have.
- Since the alcohol evaporates,nutritionally there are no added carbs, sugars, or calories in our flavored coffee.12oz
Mika's birthday is October 31st, which is perfect because she's an orange and black torti queen and has to eat pumpkin with every meal since she has some digestive issues. She'll be five this year, but to us, she's always our little baby girl. Some of her nicknames include Mika Bear, Mika Mouse, Honey Bear, and more. She is an EXCELLENT cuddler, and crawls into bed over my shoulder almost every night. She is a perfect princess and a lovely lady, always keeping her paws neatly tucked in front of her, even since she was a baby. She was found outside of a school by the owner of the veterinary clinic I used to work at, so we like to say she was just trying to get an education, as she is indeed already a very smart girl. Her and I fell in love while she was staying at the vet clinic, as she would watch me walk back and forth all day. She's still one of my vet's favorites, and he always calls her a special girl.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!