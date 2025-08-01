Kitty Town Coffee Shop

Our original light roast Brazilian coffee flavored like butter nut toffee!

Did you know that we use all natural flavorings?

This means that our flavored coffee is a little different (and way more natural!) than other flavored coffees you may buy elsewhere! They are made from a very concentrated alcohol based extract, similar to what you may use in baking. Here's what you can expect:



- Our flavorings are more subtle than artificial and oil based flavors. This is by design, our flavored coffees are designed to complement the coffee's natural taste without overpowering it. Some customers may find that the flavoring is a bit light for their taste.

- We recommend enjoying our flavored coffees with cream for optimal flavor.

- The best way to maximize the flavor is by using an immersion brewing method (such as a French Press).

- The alcohol base will be evaporated off of the beans by the time they get to you. So your coffee will not have an oily residue that many flavored coffees have.

- Since the alcohol evaporates,nutritionally there are no added carbs, sugars, or calories in our flavored coffee.





