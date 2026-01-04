Kiwanis Benefit Golf Tournament

About this event
Includes a round of golf, SWAG bag, dinner and (4) drink tickets (you may set the Zeffy donation to 0)
Each player receives a round of golf, SWAG bag, dinner and (4) drink tickets ($100 savings) (you may set the Zeffy donation to 0)
Each player will receive a round of golf, SWAG bag, dinner, (4) drink tickets, (5) Mulligan tickets and entry into the putting contest. The team will start at the 150 yard marker on hole #18. ($160 savings) (you may set the Zeffy donation to 0)
Each player will receive a round of golf, SWAG bag, dinner, (4) drink tickets, (5) mulligan tickets, entry into the putting contest. The team will start at the 150 yd marker on hole #18 and sponsor a hole of its choice. ($210 savings) (you may set the Zeffy donation to 0)
Purchaser sponsors the hole of choice (you may set the Zeffy donation to 0)
(1) Mulligan ticket (you may set the Zeffy donation to 0)
(5) Mulligan tickets ($5 savings) (you may set the Zeffy donation to 0)
Entry into the putting contest (you may set the Zeffy donation to 0)
Team will tee off at the 150 yard marker on hole #18 (you may set the Zeffy donation to 0)
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