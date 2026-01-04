Kiwanis Club of Dayton Township

Hosted by

Kiwanis Club of Dayton Township

About this event

Kiwanis Benefit Golf Tournament

101 Palmer Dr

Dayton, NV 89403, USA

Player Registration
$150

Includes a round of golf, SWAG bag, dinner and (4) drink tickets (you may set the Zeffy donation to 0)

Team Registration
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Each player receives a round of golf, SWAG bag, dinner and (4) drink tickets ($100 savings) (you may set the Zeffy donation to 0)

Team Registration w/extras
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Each player will receive a round of golf, SWAG bag, dinner, (4) drink tickets, (5) Mulligan tickets and entry into the putting contest. The team will start at the 150 yard marker on hole #18. ($160 savings) (you may set the Zeffy donation to 0)

Team Registration w/extras and hole sponsorship
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Each player will receive a round of golf, SWAG bag, dinner, (4) drink tickets, (5) mulligan tickets, entry into the putting contest. The team will start at the 150 yd marker on hole #18 and sponsor a hole of its choice. ($210 savings) (you may set the Zeffy donation to 0)

Hole sponsor
$250

Purchaser sponsors the hole of choice (you may set the Zeffy donation to 0)

Mulligan ticket
$5

(1) Mulligan ticket (you may set the Zeffy donation to 0)

(5) Mulligan tickets
$20

(5) Mulligan tickets ($5 savings) (you may set the Zeffy donation to 0)

Putting Contest
$20

Entry into the putting contest (you may set the Zeffy donation to 0)

150-yard Tee Box (per team)
$100

Team will tee off at the 150 yard marker on hole #18 (you may set the Zeffy donation to 0)

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