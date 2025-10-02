Hosted by

Kiwanis Club Of Ozark Coast Foundation

About this event

Kiwanis Christmas for Kids Online Auction

Taylor Swift Acoustic Guitar Signed
Taylor Swift Acoustic Guitar Signed
$2,000

Signed acoustic Guitar--includes authenticity verification. Actual guitar might vary in color. This is a complete guitar. Photo is just part of the real guitar.

Andy Reid
Andy Reid
$350

Andy Reid 16X20 photo "Splash" framed and signed. Includes authenticity of signature.

Reid and Spagnuolo Signed Photo Framed
Reid and Spagnuolo Signed Photo Framed
$400

Nicely framed and signed photo. Includes authenticity of signature.

Chris Jones signed Jersey
Chris Jones signed Jersey
$300

Nick Bolton Chiefs Signed Jersey
Nick Bolton Chiefs Signed Jersey
$200

Taylor Swift framed and signed Shake it off Sheet Music
Taylor Swift framed and signed Shake it off Sheet Music item
Taylor Swift framed and signed Shake it off Sheet Music
$700

nicely framed piece. Includes authenticity of signature.

Wayne Gretzky 8X10 Signed Photo
Wayne Gretzky 8X10 Signed Photo
$400

Frank White 1985 World Series JerseySigned and framed
Frank White 1985 World Series JerseySigned and framed
$100

Beautiful framed and signed. Does not include a certificate of authenticity

Salvador Perez Jersey
Salvador Perez Jersey
$250

Signed Salvador Perez Royals Jersey wtih certificate of authenticity

