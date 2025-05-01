Kiwanis Club of Benicia's Golden Ticket Raffle

Iconic Lakeside Getaway - Two Night Stay, $200 Dinner Voucher at Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge.
Golf for Two @ Gray's Crossing or Old Greenwood*
Package valued at $1600
Limited Sales. Drawing held on June 12th at Eagle Vines Golf Club. Need not be Present to Win.
* Accommodations & Golf must be booked at least 6 weeks in advance and used by June 11, 2026.
Iconic Lakeside Getaway - Two Night Stay, $200 Dinner Voucher at Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge.
Golf for Two @ Gray's Crossing or Old Greenwood*
Package valued at $1600
Limited Sales. Drawing held on June 12th at Eagle Vines Golf Club. Need not be Present to Win.
* Accommodations & Golf must be booked at least 6 weeks in advance and used by June 11, 2026.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!