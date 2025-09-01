Kiwanis Club Of Cal-Nev-Ha Gemstones Foundation's Shop

The Mahmood Bashir Fellowship was established in memory of Mahmood Bashir, who served as the Cal-Nev-Ha KIWIN’S District Administrator from 2017 to 2022. Mahmood first joined the District Advisor Committee in 2013 and previously served as a Regional Advisor to the Goldstone, Diamond, and Emerald divisions. He passed away on December 10th, 2024, but his legacy of kindness, leadership, and unwavering support for youth lives on in the hearts of everyone he touched.

A $150 donation is required for the award and will go directly to the Kiwanis Club of Gemstone Foundation to support CNH KIWIN’S. Attached is the order form if you’d like to honor someone through this fellowship.