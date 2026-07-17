Kiwanis Club of Central Truck or Treat

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10' x 10' Trunk or Treat Vendor Tent Space. You provide your own tent, tables, chairs, decorations, candy, and give aways.
The tents will be set up around the football field. No stakes can be used on the field, you'll need tent weights or sand bags to secure your tent. No vehicles will be allowed on the field so having a wagon to transport your items and materials would be very helpful.
10' x 10' Marketplace Vendor Tent Space. Vendor supplies tent, tables, chairs, candy, and merchandise. No power is available and no generators will be allowed.
The marketplace tents will be set up in the parking lot. No stakes can be used so you'll need tent weights or sand bags to secure your tent. No vehicles will be allowed in the vendor tent area after set up. You will be able to drive your vehicle to your tent location for unloading.
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