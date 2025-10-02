15th Annual Kiwanis Charity Golf Tournament Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
This hunt consists of 8 days (6 days hunting, 2 days of travel) and is up for two hunters to share extra days can be added to the package: $350 a day for hunters and $200 observers. Additional animals, days, and guess maybe added from the price list. Airfare is not included. $10,000.00 VALUE
Starting bid
Band Night Semi-Private Event Space (West Pergola) Hors d'oeuvres & Non Alcoholic Beverages
Cash Bar
Black out dates apply
20 Person Max Limit
$2,000.00 VALUE
Starting bid
6 Adult Dinner Cruise - Gift Certificates
VALUE $480.00
Starting bid
1 week of surf camp with Island Water Sports (Ages 5-14) Full week of surf camp: Monday - Friday 9 AM - 3 PM | valid for spring or Summer Camp 2026 ($399)
1- Island Water Sports towel ($25)
1- IWS trucker hat
Starting bid
Hampton Inn Deerfield Beach 2 night stay & goodie basket
VALUE $350
Starting bid
FL Panthers Seth Jones Signed Puck
PRICELESS
Starting bid
Free Swing Evaluation Certificate @ GolfTec
VALUE $175.00
Starting bid
2 Dinner Show Tickets at Galuppi's
Black Out Dates Apply
VALUE: $140
Starting bid
