15th Annual Kiwanis Charity Golf Tournament Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1101 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL 33062, USA

Hunting For Two In South Africa-8 Day Trip item
$2,500

Starting bid

This hunt consists of 8 days (6 days hunting, 2 days of travel) and is up for two hunters to share extra days can be added to the package: $350 a day for hunters and $200 observers. Additional animals, days, and guess maybe added from the price list. Airfare is not included. $10,000.00 VALUE

Band Night Cocktail Party @ Galuppi's item
$250

Starting bid

Band Night Semi-Private Event Space (West Pergola) Hors d'oeuvres & Non Alcoholic Beverages

Cash Bar

Black out dates apply

20 Person Max Limit

$2,000.00 VALUE


6 Adult Dinner Cruise - Gift Certificates for Jungle Queen item
$120

Starting bid

6 Adult Dinner Cruise - Gift Certificates

VALUE $480.00

Surf Camp Experience item
$100

Starting bid

1 week of surf camp with Island Water Sports  (Ages 5-14) Full week of surf camp: Monday - Friday 9 AM - 3 PM | valid for spring or Summer Camp 2026 ($399)

1- Island Water Sports towel ($25)

1- IWS trucker hat

Hampton Inn Deerfield Beach 2 night stay & goodie basket item
$75

Starting bid

Hampton Inn Deerfield Beach 2 night stay & goodie basket

VALUE $350

FL Panthers Seth Jones Signed Puck item
$25

Starting bid

FL Panthers Seth Jones Signed Puck

PRICELESS

Free Swing Evaluation Certificate @ GolfTec item
$45

Starting bid

Free Swing Evaluation Certificate @ GolfTec

VALUE $175.00

2 Dinner Show Tickets at Galuppi's item
$25

Starting bid

2 Dinner Show Tickets at Galuppi's

Black Out Dates Apply

VALUE: $140


2 Dinner Show Tickets at Galuppi's item
$25

Starting bid

2 Dinner Show Tickets at Galuppi's

Black Out Dates Apply

VALUE: $140


