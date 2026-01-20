Kiwanis Club of Farmington Victor Inc.
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Kiwanis Club of Farmington Victor Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

F-V Kiwanis Club - Evening of Great Tastes Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Ravenwood Golf Club 929 Lynaugh Rd, Victor, NY 14564, USA

Wizard of Clay item
Wizard of Clay
$35

Starting bid

Wizard of Clay signature leaf design bowl, small trinket or tea light holder and a $25 gift card. The gift card must be used within 30 days of the event!
Value - $70

Cupcake Decoration Package item
Cupcake Decoration Package
$50

Starting bid

Cupcake/cake design book, cupcake holder, cupcake papers with assorted holiday designs, decorating tips, cake server, disposal bags, decorating bag holder.
Value - $100

Bath & Body Works Lemon Basket item
Bath & Body Works Lemon Basket
$35

Starting bid

Lemon gel hand soap, wall flowers light up scent control, limoncello wall flower fragrance, mandarin & lemon balm candle, Bath and Body Works $25 gift card and trinket holder.
Value - $70

Laptop item
Laptop
$250

Starting bid

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX1 Convertible Laptop, 14" FHD NanoEdge 360-degree Touchscreen, Intel Celeron N4500 Processor, 128GB eMMC Storage, 8GB RAM, ChromeOS, Transparent Silver.

Value - $400

Family Fun Basket item
Family Fun Basket
$75

Starting bid

Botanicals Legos, Sorry game, Walk Like a Chicken, Farm Picture Domino game, PopSecret popcorn, Family Charades, Lego Frends, Uno card game, Pizza cutter and Marks Pizzeria certificate.

Value - $150

Pampering Basket item
Pampering Basket
$45

Starting bid

Michelle Salon & Spa $50 gift card, wakeup call eye pads, makeup remover kit, soap saver, head massager, strawberry pound cake soap and a loofah.

Value - $90

Purple Gnome ++ Basket item
Purple Gnome ++ Basket
$45

Starting bid

Purple gnome, Make a Wish Hallmark candle, Thousand Wishes body wash and a $50 Old Navy gift card.

Value - $90

Japanese Cherry Blossom Basket item
Japanese Cherry Blossom Basket
$60

Starting bid

Bath and Body Works Japanese Cherry Blossom body butter, body cream, diamond mist, body mist, body wash, hand soap, body scrub.

Value - $120

Roller Skates item
Roller Skates
$35

Starting bid

Two in one roller skates size 3-6 with elbow, knee and wrist pads.

Value - $65

Bauer's Garage item
Bauer's Garage
$85

Starting bid

Bauer's Garage $100 gift certificate with travel first aide kit.

Value - $165

Bourbon Basket item
Bourbon Basket
$35

Starting bid

Benchmark Small Batch Kentucky Bourbon, 2 glasses, ice tongs, ice stones and bag. Hickery Farms Signature Beef Sampler.

Value - $65

Lug Sambra XL item
Lug Sambra XL
$40

Starting bid

Optional crossbody with extra strap and credit card holder.
Value - $80

Lug Crossbody Bag item
Lug Crossbody Bag
$30

Starting bid

Lug crossbody bag with two compartments, front and rear zipper w/bottle holder.
Value - $60

An Evening In item
An Evening In
$40

Starting bid

Barns and Nobel $50 gift card, 3 adult coloring books with colored pencils, White Cat wine, 2 hand made cards and a gnome.

Value - $80

Ace Hardware item
Ace Hardware
$45

Starting bid

Ace Hardware $50 gift card, flashlite, 21 piece Skil screwdriver set, work gloves.
Value - $85

Buffalo BIlls item
Buffalo BIlls
$40

Starting bid

Bills Little People (featuring: Marv Levy, Jim Kelly, Josh Allen and Sean McDermott), Bills wine glasses and a bottle of Mafia Juice (sweet California Rose Wine)
Value - $75

Appetizer Basket item
Appetizer Basket
$30

Starting bid

F. Olivers sample pack, cheese or dip baker, Amazing Grains $25 gift card, two matchbook note pads.
Value - $60

Everyone Loves Bacon item
Everyone Loves Bacon
$30

Starting bid

Pottery bacon cooker with Wegmans $25 gift card.
Value - $60

Wine and Dinner item
Wine and Dinner
$65

Starting bid

Chill out cooler bag, 2 wine glasses, Cabernet Franc Reserve, Sycamore $50 gift card.
Value - $125

Moonshine Package item
Moonshine Package
$40

Starting bid

Smokin Tails Moose Nuckl Moonshine, 6 shot glasses and Ace Hardware $50 gift card.
Value - $80

Red Cat and a Meal item
Red Cat and a Meal
$35

Starting bid

Red Cat wine pouch, 2 wine glasses and a Wegmans $25 gift card.
Value - $65

Adult Night Out item
Adult Night Out
$50

Starting bid

Prosecco $50 gift certificate, Marketview Liquor gift certificate, Vasco Viejo Malbec wine and Croise Cabernet Sauvanon.
Value - $100

Woodsy Lamp item
Woodsy Lamp
$60

Starting bid

24" rustic style table lamp. Accented with a mixture of rock, antlers and pinecones.

Value - $120

C&R Vision item
C&R Vision
$100

Starting bid

C&R Vision $200 gift certificate for eye exam or eyewear.
Value - $200

North Face Backpack item
North Face Backpack
$55

Starting bid

North Face Backpack and Salty Lined Beanie.
Value - $110

Happy Hour at Home item
Happy Hour at Home
$60

Starting bid

Rose table runner, 2 stag appetizer plates, Hickory Farms Sweet & Smokey Turkey Sampler, cigar box Malbec Wine, cork screw and bottle stopper. Value - $120

Weber Grill item
Weber Grill
$30

Starting bid

Smokey Joe 14" charcoal grill

Value - $60

Bogg Bag item
Bogg Bag item
Bogg Bag
$50

Starting bid

Your go-to haul-it-all companion. Waterproof, washable, non-slip, durable EVA, tip-proof bag for beach, boat, camping, pool, garden, sports, market and more. Has an inside compartment and a small zipper bag.

Value - $100

Corkcicle Set item
Corkcicle Set item
Corkcicle Set
$80

Starting bid

Keep your favorite beverage ice cold or steaming hot. Triple-walk insulated stainless steel. Nonslip bottom. 60 oz. canteen holds 2 bottles of wine for tailgating or parties. Drinks stay ice cold for up to 25 hour or blazing hot for 12 hours. Four 12 oz. stemless wine glasses - Chardonnay stays chilled from the first sip to the last. Drinks stay cold up to 6 hours or hot for 3 hours. Spill-resistant, sliding lids.

Value - $160

Triple Bourbon item
Triple Bourbon
$95

Starting bid

Colonel E.H. Taylor small batch Kentucky Bourbon. Eagle Rare Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky. Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

Value - $190

Valentines Day Early item
Valentines Day Early
$30

Starting bid

Watson Chocolate with a "couple" of Valentine bears. Perfect for your sweet Valentine.

Value - $60

Painting Made Easy item
Painting Made Easy
$45

Starting bid

Hadlocks House of Paints - 1 gallon of Benjamin Moore Regal Interior paint and $20 of sundries to apply the paint.

Value - $90

Professional Tax Return item
Professional Tax Return
$150

Starting bid

Tax return with Angela Fisher, Senior Tax Analyst from H&R Block for up to $300. Expires 3.25.26

Value - $300

Rose Cottage Stay item
Rose Cottage Stay item
Rose Cottage Stay item
Rose Cottage Stay
$350

Starting bid

Relax at the Cape in the Thousand Islands. Enjoy 2 nights at Rose Cottage, an ADA friendly home located minutes from Cape Vincent, NY. With room for 7, Rose Cottage is an ideal center point for family and friends. A marina with boat launch is an eighth of a mile down the road. Golf courses surround the region. And don't forget Tibbit's Point Light House located where the Lake and River meet. The Thousand Islands region is rich in history from Napoleon to Wooden Boat, if you love history and the water, this is where to be. Call Angela Fisher 585.260.2981 for reservation details.

Value - $600

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