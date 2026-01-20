F-V Kiwanis Club - Evening of Great Tastes Silent Auction

Relax at the Cape in the Thousand Islands. Enjoy 2 nights at Rose Cottage, an ADA friendly home located minutes from Cape Vincent, NY. With room for 7, Rose Cottage is an ideal center point for family and friends. A marina with boat launch is an eighth of a mile down the road. Golf courses surround the region. And don't forget Tibbit's Point Light House located where the Lake and River meet. The Thousand Islands region is rich in history from Napoleon to Wooden Boat, if you love history and the water, this is where to be. Call Angela Fisher 585.260.2981 for reservation details.

Value - $600