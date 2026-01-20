F-V Kiwanis Club - Evening of Great Tastes Silent Auction

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About this event
Ravenwood Golf Club 929 Lynaugh Rd, Victor, NY 14564, USA
Starting bid
Wizard of Clay signature leaf design bowl, small trinket or tea light holder and a $25 gift card. The gift card must be used within 30 days of the event!
Value - $70
Starting bid
Cupcake/cake design book, cupcake holder, cupcake papers with assorted holiday designs, decorating tips, cake server, disposal bags, decorating bag holder.
Value - $100
Starting bid
Lemon gel hand soap, wall flowers light up scent control, limoncello wall flower fragrance, mandarin & lemon balm candle, Bath and Body Works $25 gift card and trinket holder.
Value - $70
Starting bid
ASUS Chromebook Flip CX1 Convertible Laptop, 14" FHD NanoEdge 360-degree Touchscreen, Intel Celeron N4500 Processor, 128GB eMMC Storage, 8GB RAM, ChromeOS, Transparent Silver.
Value - $400
Starting bid
Botanicals Legos, Sorry game, Walk Like a Chicken, Farm Picture Domino game, PopSecret popcorn, Family Charades, Lego Frends, Uno card game, Pizza cutter and Marks Pizzeria certificate.
Value - $150
Starting bid
Michelle Salon & Spa $50 gift card, wakeup call eye pads, makeup remover kit, soap saver, head massager, strawberry pound cake soap and a loofah.
Value - $90
Starting bid
Purple gnome, Make a Wish Hallmark candle, Thousand Wishes body wash and a $50 Old Navy gift card.
Value - $90
Starting bid
Bath and Body Works Japanese Cherry Blossom body butter, body cream, diamond mist, body mist, body wash, hand soap, body scrub.
Value - $120
Starting bid
Two in one roller skates size 3-6 with elbow, knee and wrist pads.
Value - $65
Starting bid
Bauer's Garage $100 gift certificate with travel first aide kit.
Value - $165
Starting bid
Benchmark Small Batch Kentucky Bourbon, 2 glasses, ice tongs, ice stones and bag. Hickery Farms Signature Beef Sampler.
Value - $65
Starting bid
Optional crossbody with extra strap and credit card holder.
Value - $80
Starting bid
Lug crossbody bag with two compartments, front and rear zipper w/bottle holder.
Value - $60
Starting bid
Barns and Nobel $50 gift card, 3 adult coloring books with colored pencils, White Cat wine, 2 hand made cards and a gnome.
Value - $80
Starting bid
Ace Hardware $50 gift card, flashlite, 21 piece Skil screwdriver set, work gloves.
Value - $85
Starting bid
Bills Little People (featuring: Marv Levy, Jim Kelly, Josh Allen and Sean McDermott), Bills wine glasses and a bottle of Mafia Juice (sweet California Rose Wine)
Value - $75
Starting bid
F. Olivers sample pack, cheese or dip baker, Amazing Grains $25 gift card, two matchbook note pads.
Value - $60
Starting bid
Pottery bacon cooker with Wegmans $25 gift card.
Value - $60
Starting bid
Chill out cooler bag, 2 wine glasses, Cabernet Franc Reserve, Sycamore $50 gift card.
Value - $125
Starting bid
Smokin Tails Moose Nuckl Moonshine, 6 shot glasses and Ace Hardware $50 gift card.
Value - $80
Starting bid
Red Cat wine pouch, 2 wine glasses and a Wegmans $25 gift card.
Value - $65
Starting bid
Prosecco $50 gift certificate, Marketview Liquor gift certificate, Vasco Viejo Malbec wine and Croise Cabernet Sauvanon.
Value - $100
Starting bid
24" rustic style table lamp. Accented with a mixture of rock, antlers and pinecones.
Value - $120
Starting bid
C&R Vision $200 gift certificate for eye exam or eyewear.
Value - $200
Starting bid
North Face Backpack and Salty Lined Beanie.
Value - $110
Starting bid
Rose table runner, 2 stag appetizer plates, Hickory Farms Sweet & Smokey Turkey Sampler, cigar box Malbec Wine, cork screw and bottle stopper. Value - $120
Starting bid
Smokey Joe 14" charcoal grill
Value - $60
Starting bid
Your go-to haul-it-all companion. Waterproof, washable, non-slip, durable EVA, tip-proof bag for beach, boat, camping, pool, garden, sports, market and more. Has an inside compartment and a small zipper bag.
Value - $100
Starting bid
Keep your favorite beverage ice cold or steaming hot. Triple-walk insulated stainless steel. Nonslip bottom. 60 oz. canteen holds 2 bottles of wine for tailgating or parties. Drinks stay ice cold for up to 25 hour or blazing hot for 12 hours. Four 12 oz. stemless wine glasses - Chardonnay stays chilled from the first sip to the last. Drinks stay cold up to 6 hours or hot for 3 hours. Spill-resistant, sliding lids.
Value - $160
Starting bid
Colonel E.H. Taylor small batch Kentucky Bourbon. Eagle Rare Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky. Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.
Value - $190
Starting bid
Watson Chocolate with a "couple" of Valentine bears. Perfect for your sweet Valentine.
Value - $60
Starting bid
Hadlocks House of Paints - 1 gallon of Benjamin Moore Regal Interior paint and $20 of sundries to apply the paint.
Value - $90
Starting bid
Tax return with Angela Fisher, Senior Tax Analyst from H&R Block for up to $300. Expires 3.25.26
Value - $300
Starting bid
Relax at the Cape in the Thousand Islands. Enjoy 2 nights at Rose Cottage, an ADA friendly home located minutes from Cape Vincent, NY. With room for 7, Rose Cottage is an ideal center point for family and friends. A marina with boat launch is an eighth of a mile down the road. Golf courses surround the region. And don't forget Tibbit's Point Light House located where the Lake and River meet. The Thousand Islands region is rich in history from Napoleon to Wooden Boat, if you love history and the water, this is where to be. Call Angela Fisher 585.260.2981 for reservation details.
Value - $600
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