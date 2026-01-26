Kiwanis of Kenneth City

Kiwanis Club of Kenneth City's Memberships

Regular Individual Membership
$250

Valid for one year

Annual membership dues for an individual member of the Kiwanis Club of Kenneth City. Includes participation in club meetings, service projects, committees, and voting privileges in accordance with club bylaws.

Billing Period: Annual Membership (2026)

Corporate Membership
$1,500

Valid for one year

Annual corporate membership in the Kiwanis Club of Kenneth City. Includes organizational participation with three (3) designated primary members. Additional representatives of the organization may participate under this membership.

Billing Period: Annual Membership (2026)

