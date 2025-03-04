Add a donation for Kiwanis Club of Lake Oswego Foundation
Kiwanis Club of Lake Oswego Foundation Non-Traditional Student Vocational Education Program-Fly Rod Raffle
Kiwanis Club of Lake Oswego Fly Rod Raffle-1 Ticket
$20
Raffle is for a custom made 9'-6", 6 wt., 4pc. fly rod. Fly rod blank and associated rod materials were kindly donated by Bill Batson, owner of Batson Enterprises based out of Sequim, WA. The custom rod was built by Chuck Smith, President-Kiwanis Club of Lake Oswego.
Raffle includes a Rainshadow-Eternity 2: 9'-6", 6wt., 4pc. fly rod, fly rod sock, and protective fly rod tube.
Kiwanis Club of Lake Oswego Fly Rod Raffle-5 for price of 4
$80
This includes 5 tickets
Buy 4 tickets, get a 5th ticket free.
