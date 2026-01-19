Kiwanis Club of Onslow County's QUARTERLY Membership Dues Invoice

QUARTERLY Membership dues are billed 4 times annually (FYI: invoices will typically be sent out in the months of Sept/Oct, Dec/Jan, Mar/April and June/July each year). Club Members should be in good standing by September 30th of each year. Thank you for you for your attention to this matter. (Note: The Zeffy fees are always optional. Please click the arrow and enter zero "other" option if you prefer)