Kiwanis Club of San Diego Pickler’s Sponsorship Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Kiwanis Representative Package, includes:
Starting Bid: $300 per package (just $75 per person!)
Proceeds from this auction will be donated to the American Lung Association to assist with Children’s Anti-Vaping campaigns.
Starting bid
Kiwanis Representative Package, includes:
Starting Bid: $300 per package (just $75 per person!)
Proceeds from this auction will be donated to the American Lung Association to assist with Children’s Anti-Vaping campaigns.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!