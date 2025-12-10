Hosted by

San Diego Kiwanis Club Foundation

About this event

Kiwanis Club of San Diego Pickler’s Sponsorship Auction

ALA Pickleball & Gala: Kiwanis Representative Package item
ALA Pickleball & Gala: Kiwanis Representative Package
$300

Starting bid

Kiwanis Representative Package, includes:

  • 4 Tickets to Watch or Play in the tournament on January 24th, 2025 at 3 pm
  • 4 Dinner Tickets + Music & Dancing with Fleetwood Max
  • Recognition at the event as Friends of Kiwanis participants

Starting Bid: $300 per package (just $75 per person!)


Proceeds from this auction will be donated to the American Lung Association to assist with Children’s Anti-Vaping campaigns.  

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!