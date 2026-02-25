Kiwanis Club of South Central Indiana

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Kiwanis Club of South Central Indiana

About this event

Kiwanis Indiana Balloon Fest Vendors 2026

16117 US-231

Loogootee, IN 47553, USA

Vendor Space - Outside With Electric item
Vendor Space - Outside With Electric
$250

Must email completed vendor application to KiwanisIndianaBalloonFest@gmail.com along with this payment to be registered as a vendor.

Vendor Space - Outside W/O Electric item
Vendor Space - Outside W/O Electric
$200

Must email completed vendor application to KiwanisIndianaBalloonFest@gmail.com along with this payment to be registered as a vendor.

Vendor Space - Placed on Outside Electric Waitlist item
Vendor Space - Placed on Outside Electric Waitlist
$125

Must email completed vendor application to KiwanisIndianaBalloonFest@gmail.com along with this payment to be registered as a vendor.

Sponsor Space item
Sponsor Space
Free

Must email completed sponsorship application to KiwanisIndianaBalloonFest@gmail.com along with your payment to reserve your sponsor space at the event.

Add a donation for Kiwanis Club of South Central Indiana

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