Truckstop.com Pat Moscrip Memorial Auction

Waypoint from the NP office exterior sign. Apprx. 1/4 inch thick aluminum. Height: 58.5" Width: 45" Please note: bolts are still attached to the back but can be cut off. The picture doesn't do it justice!
"t" from the NP office exterior sign. Apprx. 1/4 inch thick aluminum. Height: 40" Width: 16" Please note: bolts are still attached to the back but can be cut off.
"r" from the NP office exterior sign. Apprx. 1/4 inch thick aluminum. Height: 33.5" Width:16" Please note: bolts are still attached to the back but can be cut off.
"u" from the NP office exterior sign. Apprx. 1/4 inch thick aluminum. Height: 33.5" Width: 25" Please note: bolts are still attached to the back but can be cut off.
"c" from the NP office exterior sign. Apprx. 1/4 inch thick aluminum. Height: 33.5" Width: 27" Please note: bolts are still attached to the back but can be cut off.
"k" from the NP office exterior sign. Apprx. 1/4 inch thick aluminum. Height: 40" Width: 26.5" Please note: bolts are still attached to the back but can be cut off.
"s" from the NP office exterior sign. Apprx. 1/4 inch thick aluminum. Height: 34" Width: 27" Please note: bolts are still attached to the back but can be cut off.
"t" from the NP office exterior sign. Apprx. 1/4 inch thick aluminum. Height: 40" Width: 16" Please note: bolts are still attached to the back but can be cut off.
"o" from the NP office exterior sign. Apprx. 1/4 inch thick aluminum. Height: 33.5" Width: 27.5" Please note: bolts are still attached to the back but can be cut off.
"p" from the NP office exterior sign. Imagine is slightly cropped. Apprx. 1/4 inch thick aluminum. Height: 50" Width: 27.5" Please note: bolts are still attached to the back but can be cut off.
".com" from the NP office exterior sign. Apprx. 1/4 inch thick aluminum. Includes a 3'x3' in metal square for the the dot. Height: " Width: " Please note: bolts are still attached to the back but can be cut off.
A smaller version of the exterior sign, this sign hung behind the front desk of the New Plymouth office. Measurements - Waypoint:
Given out as customer gifts, this is the last of the coveted die cast trucks with the van trailer.
Die cast 1:64 scale
Large Print on foam board. This was part of an advertising campaign utilizing actual customer images and quotes. Customer Brian Merrill
Large Print on foam board. This was part of an advertising campaign utilizing actual customer images and quotes. Customer Brian Morrill
Large Print on foam board. This was part of an advertising campaign utilizing actual customer images and quotes. Customer Karen Higgins
Large Print on foam board. This was part of an advertising campaign utilizing actual customer images and quotes. Customer Ernie Hall
Versatile and spacious bag. Great for travel or the gym.
Limited Edition Duffle Bag - only 25 of these were made
Wooden Checkboard with customer waypoint and semi pieces.
Wooden Checkboard with customer waypoint and semi pieces.
Truckstop branded putting matt
Includes Net, 2 Truckstop branded paddles, and 3 ping pong balls
Gray baseball cap, Blue socks and a pen
Black, gray, and red truckstop.com branded socks. These were a popular holiday gift for customers!
Black sock with gray tread marks and TS waypoint
Red socks with our signature tread marks and TRUCKSTOP logo
Blue socks with red and white semis and the TRUCKSTOP logo
truckstop.com branded socks
Gray, red and white truckstop.com branded socks
Black and white raglan shirt - one of our most popular shirt designs!
Pat Dickard was a Truckstop legend! He was such a favorite with customers that shirts and fans were made with the hashtag #patfan.
Pat Dickard was a Truckstop legend! He was such a favorite with customers that shirts and fans were made with the hashtag #patfan.
Blue polo with white embroidered "Internet Truckstop" Note: This item may have been worn at a tradeshow.
Blue polo with white embroidered "Internet Truckstop"
Brand: Port Authority Note: This item may have been worn at a tradeshow.
Brand: OGIO with blue embroidered uDrove logo Note: This item is new.
The last of the original raglan style shirts! Heathered red and grey
Heathered gray Nike t-shirt with truckstop.com lgo.
OGIO Polo with red embroidered INTERNET TRUCKSTOP
OGIO Polo with white INTERNET TRUCKSTOP logo Note: This item may have been worn at a tradeshow.
Brand: New Era Color: Heathered Blue/Gray Your choice of size XS or S
OGIO Polo with white INTERNET TRUCKSTOP logo.
OGIO Polo with white INTERNET TRUCKSTOP logo. Your choice of a 2XL of 3XL
Black T-shirt w/ white screen-printed design. A customer favorite, our Rock Stars of the Road shirts didn't last long at MATS! Pic 1 Front, Pic 2 Back
Actual color is lighter than pictured
Actual color is lighter than pictured
OGIO polo with red embroidered INTERNET TRUCKSTOP Note: This item may have been work at a tradeshow
OGIO polo with red embroidered INTERNET TRUCKSTOP
Only Auctioning ONE! Choose from available sizes. S, M, XL, 2XL, or 3XL
Cutter & Buck Lakemont Tri-Blend Sweater
Only Auctioning ONE! Choose from available sizes. S, M, L, XL, 2XL, or 3XL
Cutter & Buck Lakemont Tri-Blend Sweater
Only Auctioning two - the first is for your choice of a S, M, or L.
Only Auctioning two - this second one is for your choice of an XL, 2XL, 3XL, or 4XL.
Only Auctioning ONE! Choose from available sizes. M, L, XL, 2XL, or 3XL
Nike
Only Auctioning ONE! Choose from available sizes. M, L, 2XL
Nike
Black and gray hat with leather truckstop.com patch
Black and gray hat with leather truckstop.com patch
TRUCKSTOP logo
TRUCKSTOP logo
Only Auctioning two - the first is for your choice of a S, M, or L.
Brand: Port Authority
TRUCKSTOP logo
Only Auctioning two - the second is for your choice of a XL, 2XL, 3XL, or 4XL.
Brand: Port Authority
TRUCKSTOP logo
Only Auctioning two - the first is for your choice of a S, M, or L.
Brand: Port Authority
TRUCKSTOP logo
Only Auctioning two - the second is for your choice of a XL, 3XL, or 4XL.
Brand: Port Authority
TRUCKSTOP logo
Only Auctioning two - the first is for your choice of a XS, S, M, or L.
TRUCKSTOP logo
Only Auctioning two - the second is for your choice of a XL, 2XL, 3XL, or 4XL
TRUCKSTOP logo
Only Auctioning two - the first is for your choice of a XS, S, M, or L.
TRUCKSTOP logo
Only Auctioning two - the second is for your choice of a XL, 2XL, 3XL, or 4XL
TRUCKSTOP logo
Only Auctioning two - the first is for your choice of a XS, S, M, or L.
Original Waypoint
Only Auctioning two - the second is for your choice of a XL, 2XL, 4XL.
Original Waypoint
Hand selected swag items valued at $100!
