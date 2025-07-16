eventClosed

Truckstop.com Pat Moscrip Memorial Auction

1444 S Entertainment Ave, Boise, ID 83709, USA

Giant Metal Waypoint
Giant Metal Waypoint
$25

Waypoint from the NP office exterior sign. Apprx. 1/4 inch thick aluminum. Height: 58.5" Width: 45" Please note: bolts are still attached to the back but can be cut off. The picture doesn't do it justice!

Large "t"
Large "t"
$15

"t" from the NP office exterior sign. Apprx. 1/4 inch thick aluminum. Height: 40" Width: 16" Please note: bolts are still attached to the back but can be cut off.

Large "r"
Large "r"
$15

"r" from the NP office exterior sign. Apprx. 1/4 inch thick aluminum. Height: 33.5" Width:16" Please note: bolts are still attached to the back but can be cut off.

Large "u"
Large "u"
$15

"u" from the NP office exterior sign. Apprx. 1/4 inch thick aluminum. Height: 33.5" Width: 25" Please note: bolts are still attached to the back but can be cut off.

Large Metal "c"
Large Metal "c"
$15

"c" from the NP office exterior sign. Apprx. 1/4 inch thick aluminum. Height: 33.5" Width: 27" Please note: bolts are still attached to the back but can be cut off.

Large Metal "k"
Large Metal "k"
$15

"k" from the NP office exterior sign. Apprx. 1/4 inch thick aluminum. Height: 40" Width: 26.5" Please note: bolts are still attached to the back but can be cut off.

Large metal "s"
Large metal "s"
$15

"s" from the NP office exterior sign. Apprx. 1/4 inch thick aluminum. Height: 34" Width: 27" Please note: bolts are still attached to the back but can be cut off.

Large Metal "t"
Large Metal "t"
$15

"t" from the NP office exterior sign. Apprx. 1/4 inch thick aluminum. Height: 40" Width: 16" Please note: bolts are still attached to the back but can be cut off.

Large Metal "o"
Large Metal "o"
$15

"o" from the NP office exterior sign. Apprx. 1/4 inch thick aluminum. Height: 33.5" Width: 27.5" Please note: bolts are still attached to the back but can be cut off.

Large Metal "p"
Large Metal "p"
$15

"p" from the NP office exterior sign. Imagine is slightly cropped. Apprx. 1/4 inch thick aluminum. Height: 50" Width: 27.5" Please note: bolts are still attached to the back but can be cut off.

Metal ".com"
Metal ".com"
$15

".com" from the NP office exterior sign. Apprx. 1/4 inch thick aluminum. Includes a 3'x3' in metal square for the the dot. Height: " Width: " Please note: bolts are still attached to the back but can be cut off.

Metal Sign: Full Logo
Metal Sign: Full Logo
$25

A smaller version of the exterior sign, this sign hung behind the front desk of the New Plymouth office. Measurements - Waypoint:

Die Cast Truck: Van Trailer
Die Cast Truck: Van Trailer
$15

Given out as customer gifts, this is the last of the coveted die cast trucks with the van trailer.

Die Cast Truck: Flatbed Trailer
Die Cast Truck: Flatbed Trailer
$15

Die cast 1:64 scale

Foam Board Artwork from Boise Office
Foam Board Artwork from Boise Office
$10

Large Print on foam board. This was part of an advertising campaign utilizing actual customer images and quotes. Customer Brian Merrill

Ad Poster: Brian Morrill (blue)
Ad Poster: Brian Morrill (blue)
$10

Large Print on foam board. This was part of an advertising campaign utilizing actual customer images and quotes. Customer Brian Morrill

Ad Poster: Karen Higgins
Ad Poster: Karen Higgins
$10

Large Print on foam board. This was part of an advertising campaign utilizing actual customer images and quotes. Customer Karen Higgins

Ad Poster: Ernie Hall
Ad Poster: Ernie Hall
$10

Large Print on foam board. This was part of an advertising campaign utilizing actual customer images and quotes. Customer Ernie Hall

Black Gym Bag
Black Gym Bag
$10

Versatile and spacious bag. Great for travel or the gym.

OGIO Duffel Bag
OGIO Duffel Bag
$10

Limited Edition Duffle Bag - only 25 of these were made

Custom Checkerboard
Custom Checkerboard
$5

Wooden Checkboard with customer waypoint and semi pieces.

Custom Checkerboard B
Custom Checkerboard B
$5

Wooden Checkboard with customer waypoint and semi pieces.

Putting Mat: Branded
Putting Mat: Branded
$5

Truckstop branded putting matt

Ping Pong Set
Ping Pong Set
$5

Includes Net, 2 Truckstop branded paddles, and 3 ping pong balls

Gift Set
Gift Set
$5

Gray baseball cap, Blue socks and a pen

Holiday Sock
Holiday Sock
$5

Black, gray, and red truckstop.com branded socks. These were a popular holiday gift for customers!

Black & Gray Socks
Black & Gray Socks
$5

Black sock with gray tread marks and TS waypoint

Red Socks
Red Socks
$5

Red socks with our signature tread marks and TRUCKSTOP logo

Blue Socks
Blue Socks
$5

Blue socks with red and white semis and the TRUCKSTOP logo

Blue "Argyle" Socks
Blue "Argyle" Socks
$5

truckstop.com branded socks

Gray socks
Gray socks
$5

Gray, red and white truckstop.com branded socks

Raglan Shirt: Size Large
Raglan Shirt: Size Large
$5

Black and white raglan shirt - one of our most popular shirt designs!

Pat Fan T-shirt: Size M
Pat Fan T-shirt: Size M
$5

Pat Dickard was a Truckstop legend! He was such a favorite with customers that shirts and fans were made with the hashtag #patfan.

Pat Fan T-shirt: Size XL
Pat Fan T-shirt: Size XL
$5

Pat Dickard was a Truckstop legend! He was such a favorite with customers that shirts and fans were made with the hashtag #patfan.

Internet Truckstop Polo: Men's Size XL
Internet Truckstop Polo: Men's Size XL
$5

Blue polo with white embroidered "Internet Truckstop" Note: This item may have been worn at a tradeshow.

Internet Truckstop Polo: Womens Size 3XL
Internet Truckstop Polo: Womens Size 3XL
$5

Blue polo with white embroidered "Internet Truckstop"

Grey uDrove Shirt: Size: Ladies Large
Grey uDrove Shirt: Size: Ladies Large
$5

Brand: Port Authority Note: This item may have been worn at a tradeshow.

White uDrove Polo: Size Ladies Small
White uDrove Polo: Size Ladies Small
$5

Brand: OGIO with blue embroidered uDrove logo Note: This item is new.

Raglan Shirt: Unisex Ladies Size Medium
Raglan Shirt: Unisex Ladies Size Medium
$5

The last of the original raglan style shirts! Heathered red and grey

Nike t-shirt: Unisex Size Medium
Nike t-shirt: Unisex Size Medium
$10

Heathered gray Nike t-shirt with truckstop.com lgo.

Women's Black Polo w/ Red Embroidery: Size 2XL
Women's Black Polo w/ Red Embroidery: Size 2XL
$5

OGIO Polo with red embroidered INTERNET TRUCKSTOP

Women's Black Polo w/ White Embroidery: Size Small
Women's Black Polo w/ White Embroidery: Size Small
$5

OGIO Polo with white INTERNET TRUCKSTOP logo Note: This item may have been worn at a tradeshow.

New Era T-shirt: Unisex Size XS or S
New Era T-shirt: Unisex Size XS or S
$5

Brand: New Era Color: Heathered Blue/Gray Your choice of size XS or S

Womens Red Polo w/ White EmbIodery: Size S
Womens Red Polo w/ White EmbIodery: Size S
$5

OGIO Polo with white INTERNET TRUCKSTOP logo.

Women's Red Polo w/ White Embroidery: Size 2XL or 3XL
Women's Red Polo w/ White Embroidery: Size 2XL or 3XL
$5

OGIO Polo with white INTERNET TRUCKSTOP logo. Your choice of a 2XL of 3XL

Rock Stars of the Road: Size XL
Rock Stars of the Road: Size XL
$5

Black T-shirt w/ white screen-printed design. A customer favorite, our Rock Stars of the Road shirts didn't last long at MATS! Pic 1 Front, Pic 2 Back

Heathered Gray T-shirt: Unisex Size XL
Heathered Gray T-shirt: Unisex Size XL
$5

Actual color is lighter than pictured

Heathered Gray T-shirt: Unisex Size 2XL
Heathered Gray T-shirt: Unisex Size 2XL
$5

Actual color is lighter than pictured

Women's White Polo w/ Red Embroidery: Size Medium
Women's White Polo w/ Red Embroidery: Size Medium
$5

OGIO polo with red embroidered INTERNET TRUCKSTOP Note: This item may have been work at a tradeshow

Women's White Polo w/ Red Embroidery: Size Large
Women's White Polo w/ Red Embroidery: Size Large
$5

OGIO polo with red embroidered INTERNET TRUCKSTOP

Mens V-Neck Pullover: Size S,M,XL,2XL,3XL
Mens V-Neck Pullover: Size S,M,XL,2XL,3XL
$10

Only Auctioning ONE! Choose from available sizes. S, M, XL, 2XL, or 3XL

Cutter & Buck Lakemont Tri-Blend Sweater

Womens V-Neck Pullover: Size S,M,L,XL,2XL,3XL
Womens V-Neck Pullover: Size S,M,L,XL,2XL,3XL
$10

Only Auctioning ONE! Choose from available sizes. S, M, L, XL, 2XL, or 3XL

Cutter & Buck Lakemont Tri-Blend Sweater

Mother Truckin' Freedom T-shirt A: Unisex Size S,M,L
Mother Truckin' Freedom T-shirt A: Unisex Size S,M,L
$5

Only Auctioning two - the first is for your choice of a S, M, or L.

Mother Truckin' Freedom T-shirt: Size XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL
Mother Truckin' Freedom T-shirt: Size XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL
$5

Only Auctioning two - this second one is for your choice of an XL, 2XL, 3XL, or 4XL.

Mens Red "TIA" Polo Size: M, L, XL, 2XL, or 3XL
Mens Red "TIA" Polo Size: M, L, XL, 2XL, or 3XL
$10

Only Auctioning ONE! Choose from available sizes. M, L, XL, 2XL, or 3XL

Nike

Womens Red "TIA" Polo Size: M, L, 2XL
Womens Red "TIA" Polo Size: M, L, 2XL
$10

Only Auctioning ONE! Choose from available sizes. M, L, 2XL

Nike

Trucker Hat A
Trucker Hat A
$5

Black and gray hat with leather truckstop.com patch

Trucker Hat B
Trucker Hat B
$5

Black and gray hat with leather truckstop.com patch

Womens Black Cardigan: Size Medium
Womens Black Cardigan: Size Medium
$10

TRUCKSTOP logo

Womens Black Cardigan: Size Large
Womens Black Cardigan: Size Large
$10

TRUCKSTOP logo

Womens Microfleece Jacket: Size S,M,L
Womens Microfleece Jacket: Size S,M,L
$10

Only Auctioning two - the first is for your choice of a S, M, or L.

Brand: Port Authority

TRUCKSTOP logo

Womens Microfleece Jacket: Size XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL
Womens Microfleece Jacket: Size XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL
$10

Only Auctioning two - the second is for your choice of a XL, 2XL, 3XL, or 4XL.

Brand: Port Authority

TRUCKSTOP logo

Mens Microfleece Jacket: Size S,M,L
Mens Microfleece Jacket: Size S,M,L
$10

Only Auctioning two - the first is for your choice of a S, M, or L.

Brand: Port Authority

TRUCKSTOP logo

Mens Microfleece Jacket: Size XL, 3XL, 4XL
Mens Microfleece Jacket: Size XL, 3XL, 4XL
$10

Only Auctioning two - the second is for your choice of a XL, 3XL, or 4XL.

Brand: Port Authority

TRUCKSTOP logo

Womens Varsity Fleece Full-Zip Hooded Jacket: Size XS,S,M,L
Womens Varsity Fleece Full-Zip Hooded Jacket: Size XS,S,M,L
$10

Only Auctioning two - the first is for your choice of a XS, S, M, or L.


TRUCKSTOP logo

Womens Varsity Fleece Full-Zip Hooded Jacket: Size XL-4XL
Womens Varsity Fleece Full-Zip Hooded Jacket: Size XL-4XL
$10

Only Auctioning two - the second is for your choice of a XL, 2XL, 3XL, or 4XL


TRUCKSTOP logo

Mens Varsity Fleece Full-Zip Hooded Jacket: Size XS,S,M,L
Mens Varsity Fleece Full-Zip Hooded Jacket: Size XS,S,M,L
$10

Only Auctioning two - the first is for your choice of a XS, S, M, or L.


TRUCKSTOP logo

Mens Varsity Fleece Full-Zip Hooded Jacket: Size XL-4XL
Mens Varsity Fleece Full-Zip Hooded Jacket: Size XL-4XL
$10

Only Auctioning two - the second is for your choice of a XL, 2XL, 3XL, or 4XL


TRUCKSTOP logo

District Fleece Hoodie Size: Unisex XS, S, M, L
District Fleece Hoodie Size: Unisex XS, S, M, L
$10

Only Auctioning two - the first is for your choice of a XS, S, M, or L.


Original Waypoint

District Fleece Hoodie Size: Unisex XL, 2XL, 4XL
District Fleece Hoodie Size: Unisex XL, 2XL, 4XL
$10

Only Auctioning two - the second is for your choice of a XL, 2XL, 4XL.


Original Waypoint

Mystery Swag Bag ($100 value)
Mystery Swag Bag ($100 value)
$15

Hand selected swag items valued at $100!

