Kiwanis Club of Meriden

Hosted by

Kiwanis Club of Meriden

About this raffle

Kiwanis Komedy Magik Night Raffles 2025

Lottery Tree Raffle (Individual Tickets)
$5

You can participate in the Lottery Tree Raffle by purchasing individual raffle tickets. There will be only 1 winner and the prize consists of all of the lottery scratch tickets on the Lottery Tree.

50-50 Raffle (Individual Tickets)
$5

You can participate in the 50-50 Raffle by buying individual tickets or a sleeve of tickets. Either way, only one winner will be selected with the prize being 50% of all raffle purchases made.

50-50 Raffle (sleeve of 3 tickets)
$10
This includes 3 tickets

You can participate in the 50-50 Raffle by buying individual tickets or a sleeve of tickets. Either way, only one winner will be selected with the prize being 50% of all raffle purchases made.

50-50 Raffle (sleeve of 10 tickets)
$20
This includes 10 tickets

You can participate in the 50-50 Raffle by buying individual tickets or a sleeve of tickets. Either way, only one winner will be selected with the prize being 50% of all raffle purchases made.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!