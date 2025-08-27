Kiwanis Literacy Club

Kiwanis Literacy Club's Memberships 2025-2026

Membership 2025-2026
$200

Renews yearly on: September 20

Please submit your $200 membership dues by September 20, 2025 to remain active for the 2025–2026 administrative year (Oct 1, 2025 – Sept 30, 2026).
Your dues help cover Kiwanis International, CNH District and Division assessments and basic club operations so we can keep putting new books into kids’ hands.

Notes

  • Dues are not tax-deductible.
  • You may add an optional, tax-deductible gift to our 501(c)(3) Kiwanis Literacy Club Foundation to fund books for children.
  • Zeffy may show an optional platform tip—you can adjust it (including $0).
Monthly Dues starting October 1, 2025 for 2026 and beyond
$17

Renews monthly

Kiwanis Literacy Club of SC

Starting with the 2026–2027 administrative year and going forward, our club is moving to monthly dues of $17 (replaces the annual $200 payment). Your monthly dues cover Kiwanis International, CNH District and Division and basic club operations so we can keep putting new books into kids’ hands.

How it works

  • $17 charged monthly on the 1st of the month; renews automatically until you cancel.
  • You can update your card or cancel any time before the next charge.
  • Dues are not tax-deductible.
  • Zeffy may show an optional platform tip—you can adjust it (including $0).
