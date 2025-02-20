Kiwanis of Huntington Beach Membership dues

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Regular membership includes lunch
Valid for one year
Regular membership includes lunch
No expiration
Associate membership does not include lunch. If you'd like lunch, choose that option on the days you show up.
Valid for one year
Associate membership does not include lunch. If you'd like lunch, choose that option on the days you show up.
No expiration
Senior and Life Membership does not include lunch. If you'd like lunch, choose that option on the days you show up.
Valid for one year
Senior and Life Membership does not include lunch. If you'd like lunch, choose that option on the days you show up.
No expiration
I have other than a Regular Membership or I am a guest or non-member and am paying for my lunch. Specify date of attendance in question section as well as member or non-member/guest.
No expiration
One time fee for new member signup. Applies to Regular, Associate and Life Members.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!