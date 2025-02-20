HB Kiwanis Admin

Offered by

HB Kiwanis Admin

About the memberships

Kiwanis of Huntington Beach Membership dues

Regular Member Quarterly Dues
$180

No expiration

Regular membership includes lunch

Regular Member Yearly Dues
$720

Valid for one year

Regular membership includes lunch

Associate Member Quarterly Dues
$110

No expiration

Associate membership does not include lunch. If you'd like lunch, choose that option on the days you show up.

Associate Member Annual Dues
$440

Valid for one year

Associate membership does not include lunch. If you'd like lunch, choose that option on the days you show up.

Senior Member or Life Member Quarterly Dues
$70

No expiration

Senior and Life Membership does not include lunch. If you'd like lunch, choose that option on the days you show up.

Senior Member or Life Member Annual Dues
$280

Valid for one year

Senior and Life Membership does not include lunch. If you'd like lunch, choose that option on the days you show up.

Pay for my Lunch
$20

No expiration

I have other than a Regular Membership or I am a guest or non-member and am paying for my lunch. Specify date of attendance in question section as well as member or non-member/guest.

New Member Fee
$25

No expiration

One time fee for new member signup. Applies to Regular, Associate and Life Members.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!