Kiwanis of Pike County

Kiwanis of Pike Tournament

1495 U.S. Hwy 19

Thomaston, GA 30286, USA

$1,000

Name/Logo signage and banner as event sponsor. Space available for tent placement if desired.
Event Sponsor and Tournament Entry
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Name/Logo signage and banner as event sponsor. Space available for tent placement if desired. Registration for team of four. Savings of $150.00
Closest to Pin
$250

Name/logo signage as Closest to Pin sponsor (1 available)
Longest Drive Sponsor
$250

Name/logo signage as Longest Drive Sponsor (1 available)
Hole Sponsor
$200

Name/logo signage at hole.
Team Registration
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Registration for a team of four
Mulligan
$20

You may purchase up to 8 mulligans per team with a limit of 2 per person
