Kiwanis of Pike Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Thomaston, GA 30286, USA
Name/Logo signage and banner as event sponsor. Space available for tent placement if desired.
*** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
Name/Logo signage and banner as event sponsor. Space available for tent placement if desired. Registration for team of four. Savings of $150.00
*** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
Name/logo signage as Closest to Pin sponsor (1 available)
*** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
Name/logo signage as Longest Drive Sponsor (1 available)
*** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
Name/logo signage at hole.
*** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
Registration for a team of four
*** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
You may purchase up to 8 mulligans per team with a limit of 2 per person
*** At checkout, a contribution is not required. If you do not wish to contribute, choose $0 in the dropdown box.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!