Kiwanis Club of Lakeland

Hosted by

Kiwanis Club of Lakeland

About this event

Kiwanis Pedalpalooza 2026

2301 Lakeland Hills Blvd

Lakeland, FL 33805, USA

Kiwanis Member Impact Ticket
$200

For members who want to go a step further in supporting Pedalpalooza and the youth initiatives it funds.


Your $200 contribution helps offset event expenses, expand safety programming like free helmet fittings, and strengthen Kiwanis Service Leadership Programs and scholarships throughout Polk County.


Includes:

• Recognition in the event program as a Kiwanis Member Supporter

• The satisfaction of directly fueling one of our most visible community outreach efforts


This is not just a ticket. It is an investment in children, families, and the continued impact of Kiwanis in Lakeland.

Add a donation for Kiwanis Club of Lakeland

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