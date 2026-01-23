Kiwanis Pedalpalooza 2026

About this event
For members who want to go a step further in supporting Pedalpalooza and the youth initiatives it funds.
Your $200 contribution helps offset event expenses, expand safety programming like free helmet fittings, and strengthen Kiwanis Service Leadership Programs and scholarships throughout Polk County.
Includes:
• Recognition in the event program as a Kiwanis Member Supporter
• The satisfaction of directly fueling one of our most visible community outreach efforts
This is not just a ticket. It is an investment in children, families, and the continued impact of Kiwanis in Lakeland.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!