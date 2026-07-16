Elegant gold monograms "KJ" and "BRIDAL & CO." text are centered on a soft, flowing ivory fabric background, with a delicate lace trim on the left and a lush bouquet of white roses and baby's breath on the right.

Hosted by

KJ Bridal & Co.

About this event

KJ Bridal & Co. Wedding Expo!

3601 S W S Young Dr

Killeen, TX 76542, USA

General Admission
$12

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Become a Vendor
$20

Please see the vendor list below for what we are currently looking for.


Please Do Not send the fee until you have received the Vendor Information from KJ Bridal & Co.


Please note: All vendors MUST have insurance on their company by Jan.1st 2027.


We are currently looking for:
• Videographers
• Bridal Boutiques
• Tuxedo & Suit Rentals
• Live Musicians
• Caterers
• Licensed Bartenders/ Servers
• Non-Alcoholic Beverage Vendors
• Hair Stylists
• Makeup Artists
• Nail Artists
• Event Rental Companies
• Balloon & Event Decorators
• Invitation & Stationery Designers





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