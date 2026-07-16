KJ Bridal & Co. Wedding Expo!

Please see the vendor list below for what we are currently looking for.





Please Do Not send the fee until you have received the Vendor Information from KJ Bridal & Co.





Please note: All vendors MUST have insurance on their company by Jan.1st 2027.





We are currently looking for:

• Videographers

• Bridal Boutiques

• Tuxedo & Suit Rentals

• Live Musicians

• Caterers

• Licensed Bartenders/ Servers

• Non-Alcoholic Beverage Vendors

• Hair Stylists

• Makeup Artists

• Nail Artists

• Event Rental Companies

• Balloon & Event Decorators

• Invitation & Stationery Designers















