KJSTEM Valentine's Week Silent Auction

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Starting bid
NBA sized basketball signed by Magic Johnson in 2026 especially for this silent auction.
Starting bid
One $100 Gift Card to Truxton's Bistro in Westchester
Starting bid
Gift Basket includes $150 worth of Play Cards. (Five $30 Cards)
Starting bid
Four $25 Gift Cards to Lucille's BBQ. *Closest location at the Culver City Westfield Mall
Starting bid
Rest & Relax Bodyworks chiropractic consultation and treatment + a one hour massage. ($300 value )
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Free Intro to Climbing or Bouldering Class OR Sender City Session for you and 1 friend! (2 Certificates with a total value of $160)
Starting bid
Two gift cards to K1 Speed each good for 1 free race and license. Value $75.
Starting bid
Signed by Seth Rollins in 2026 especially for this silent auction.
Starting bid
Includes Coastal Light Wax Warmer, 3 Scentsy Bars for melting (Tropical Coconut Nectar, Key Lime & Grapefruit, and Shire Sunrise) , and Suncastles Room Spray. Value $77
Starting bid
Includes a Pink Scentsy "Air Go" Freshener with Wild Seaside Pods, 3 hanging car Air Freshener (Santorini Blossoms, Autumn Road Trip, Fluffy Fleece), and a Scentsy Buddy Clip/Plush Toy scented Cherries Jubilee. Value $73
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