Hosted by

KJSTEM Rocket Boosters Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

KJSTEM Valentine's Week Silent Auction

Pick-up location

8701 Park Hill Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90045, USA

Magic Johnson signed basketball item
Magic Johnson signed basketball
$25

Starting bid

NBA sized basketball signed by Magic Johnson in 2026 especially for this silent auction.

$100 Gift Card to Truxton's item
$100 Gift Card to Truxton's
$25

Starting bid

One $100 Gift Card to Truxton's Bistro in Westchester

Dave & Buster's Plushie & Gift Basket item
Dave & Buster's Plushie & Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Gift Basket includes $150 worth of Play Cards. (Five $30 Cards)

$100 Gift Card for Lucille's BBQ item
$100 Gift Card for Lucille's BBQ
$25

Starting bid

Four $25 Gift Cards to Lucille's BBQ. *Closest location at the Culver City Westfield Mall

Chiropractic Session + Massage item
Chiropractic Session + Massage
$40

Starting bid

Rest & Relax Bodyworks chiropractic consultation and treatment + a one hour massage. ($300 value ) 

$25 Gift Card for Superba Food & Bread item
$25 Gift Card for Superba Food & Bread
$10

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card for Westchester Bakery item
$25 Gift Card for Westchester Bakery
$10

Starting bid

Sender One Climbing Gym Gift Certificates item
Sender One Climbing Gym Gift Certificates
$20

Starting bid

Free Intro to Climbing or Bouldering Class OR Sender City Session for you and 1 friend! (2 Certificates with a total value of $160)

K1 Speed Gift Cards item
K1 Speed Gift Cards
$20

Starting bid

Two gift cards to K1 Speed each good for 1 free race and license. Value $75.

WWE's Seth Rollins Signed Figurine item
WWE's Seth Rollins Signed Figurine
$15

Starting bid

Signed by Seth Rollins in 2026 especially for this silent auction.

Scentsy Wax Warmer Gift Basket item
Scentsy Wax Warmer Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Includes Coastal Light Wax Warmer, 3 Scentsy Bars for melting (Tropical Coconut Nectar, Key Lime & Grapefruit, and Shire Sunrise) , and Suncastles Room Spray. Value $77

Scentsy Air Freshener Basket item
Scentsy Air Freshener Basket
$20

Starting bid

Includes a Pink Scentsy "Air Go" Freshener with Wild Seaside Pods, 3 hanging car Air Freshener (Santorini Blossoms, Autumn Road Trip, Fluffy Fleece), and a Scentsy Buddy Clip/Plush Toy scented Cherries Jubilee. Value $73

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!