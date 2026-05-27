KKC's Sweet and Savory Launch

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About this event
This ticket includes:
• Signature Kapwa Slider
• Ube Boba Milk Tea
Sink into the flavors of our signature slider featuring seared Spam and house-made garlic aioli, tucked into a soft classic pandesal.
Paired with our delicious Ube Boba, this ticket is your perfect introduction to the Kapwa Slider Launch experience.
This ticket includes:
• Two Signature Kapwa Sliders
• Ube Boba Milk Tea
Upgrade your experience with our slider combo featuring our savory Spam slider layered with garlic aioli on a pillowy classic pandesal and another with Spam and tangy atchara on an ube pandesal.
Complete the experience with an Ube Boba Milk Tea.
A delicious way to support culture and community through KKC.
This ticket includes:
• Two Signature Kapwa Sliders
• Seasoned Fries
• Ube Boba Milk Tea
• Additional Community Support Contribution
Enjoy the full Kapwa Slider Launch experience while directly helping sustain the cultural programs and community initiatives of Kapwa Kultural Center.
This ticket includes our signature slider combo stacked with savory seared Spam and vibrant atchara on an ube pandesal and Spam with garlic aioli on classic pandesal, paired with crispy seasoned fries, and a delicious Ube Boba Milk Tea bursting with rich ube flavor.
It's more than a meal: this has a big impact in helping KKC fuel community, culture, and connection.
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