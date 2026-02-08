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About this shop
IT YOURS KL Jersey in brown fusions pairing leather and suede. Co-Founder Jacinda rocs plenty of jerseys so it was time we made one for the KL fans!
Adult S M L XL
Smaller + Larger sizes are available upon request
Wear the legacy. Fan Out.
Affirmation Socks are Co designed by KL Founder Jaquanda & X-men legend Nerd La Roc. Everybody knows JQ luvs a cute pair of socks!
Available in 4 designs ( peace love respect honor
WE GET FREE #BHM365 Bomber is a KL essential.
Co-Designed by two of KL's beloved dancers, Poppin Chuck & Bboy Hound Boy
Sizes Adukt XS - 2XL unisex
smaller and larger sizes available upon request
weed legged pockets high-waisted, pleated pants 70-30 cotton polyester with a special ode to KL wood button
4 colors available
XS-XL
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!