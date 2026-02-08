kuumba lynx

Offered by

kuumba lynx

About this shop

KL Merch

Leather / Suede brown jersey item
Leather / Suede brown jersey
$125

IT YOURS KL Jersey in brown fusions pairing leather and suede. Co-Founder Jacinda rocs plenty of jerseys so it was time we made one for the KL fans!


Adult S M L XL

Smaller + Larger sizes are available upon request


Wear the legacy. Fan Out.

Circle Up affirmation socks item
Circle Up affirmation socks
$25

Affirmation Socks are Co designed by KL Founder Jaquanda & X-men legend Nerd La Roc. Everybody knows JQ luvs a cute pair of socks!


Available in 4 designs ( peace love respect honor

BHM364 Bomber item
BHM364 Bomber
$100

WE GET FREE #BHM365 Bomber is a KL essential.

Co-Designed by two of KL's beloved dancers, Poppin Chuck & Bboy Hound Boy


Sizes Adukt XS - 2XL unisex

smaller and larger sizes available upon request

Remix a Jogger item
Remix a Jogger
$140

weed legged pockets high-waisted, pleated pants 70-30 cotton polyester with a special ode to KL wood button

4 colors available

XS-XL

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