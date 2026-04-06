KLEIN OILERS 2026 SEASON DUES

Hosted by
About this event
Fee is waived if you bring in a family or corporate sponsor of $500 or more per athlete.
If you cannot find a sponsor, then a $150 fundraiser buyout is required.
The Oilers Do not participate in any MANDATORY fundraisers. We ask you to attend spirit nights and practices and find sponsors to help run our amazing program. We are a 501C3 and all donations are tax deductible and have many benefits for business owners.
This fee helps to recertify helmets and purchase new equipment as needed during the season.
This fee is WAIVED for flag participants.
If you decline to volunteer this season, please pay the volunteer buyout PER athlete- football and cheer.
Ex. Family with 2 football players and 1 cheerleader= pay this fee 3x for a total of $1500 for the season.
Volunteer requirements will be sent out in August and vary based on the number of eligible players on the team.
Due Sept 1 for each athlete.
Covers hoco and end of season party for each athlete.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!