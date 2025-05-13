Klein Oilers & Derrick Dolls

Equipment Rental/Refurbishment Fee
$75

This allows us to provide equipment to our players. Replacing and Recertifying for the highest safety standards. This is required for TACKLE players that need to borrow pads and/or helmets.

Fundraiser Buyout
$150

The Oilers Do not participate in any fundraisers. We ask you to attend spirit nights and practices and find sponsors to help run our amazing program. We are a 501C3 and all donations are tax deductible and have so many benefits for business owners. If you cannot find a sponsor, then a $150 fundraiser buyout is required.

Youth Speedflex item
Youth Speedflex
$350

White Speedflex, with red cage

only 3 available. SPEAK TO PRESIDENT BEFORE PURCHASING. Zeffy does not allow refunds.

XL, M, & SMall available.

Duffle Bag
$65

Duffle bag that fits helmet and pads.

Not customizable.. only a handful available.

Branded Bills Hat item
Branded Bills Hat
$75

Yes- they are that nice.

embroidered with KCC for Klein Chiropractic- who sponsored the coaches hats

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing