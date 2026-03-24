KLTC Concessions & Backstage Boost

About this shop
Small bag of freshly popped popcorn
Large bag of freshly popped popcorn
Bottled water
Yummy sweet treat such as cookies, cupcakes, or brownies.
Can of soda, options may include Sprite, Coca Cola, Dr. Pepper, Root Beer, and Orange soda
Bag of chips, options may include SunChips, Doritos, Lays, Takis
Delicious Alice-in-Wonderland Eat Me mini-cake
Curiouser and curiouser with every sweet bite!
Send a note to a special cast/crew member!
Send a goodie bag to a special cast/crew member!
Send a single flower to a special cast/crew member!
Send a floral bouquet to a special cast/crew member!
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