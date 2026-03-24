Kentlake High School

Offered by

Kentlake High School

About this shop

KLTC Concessions & Backstage Boost

Small Popcorn item
Small Popcorn
$2
Available until May 11

Small bag of freshly popped popcorn

0
Large Popcorn item
Large Popcorn
$4
Available until May 11

Large bag of freshly popped popcorn

0
Bottled Water item
Bottled Water
$2
Available until May 11

Bottled water

0
Sweet Treat item
Sweet Treat
$1
Available until May 11

Yummy sweet treat such as cookies, cupcakes, or brownies.

0
Soda item
Soda
$2
Available until May 11

Can of soda, options may include Sprite, Coca Cola, Dr. Pepper, Root Beer, and Orange soda

0
Chips item
Chips
$1
Available until May 11

Bag of chips, options may include SunChips, Doritos, Lays, Takis

0
"Eat Me" Mini-Cake item
"Eat Me" Mini-Cake
$3
Available until May 11

Delicious Alice-in-Wonderland Eat Me mini-cake

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Curious Cookies item
Curious Cookies
$3
Available until May 11

Curiouser and curiouser with every sweet bite!

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Encore Cards item
Encore Cards
$2
Available until May 11

Send a note to a special cast/crew member!

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Curtain Grams item
Curtain Grams
$5
Available until May 11

Send a goodie bag to a special cast/crew member!

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Spotlight Stem item
Spotlight Stem
$10
Available until May 11

Send a single flower to a special cast/crew member!

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Bravo Blooms item
Bravo Blooms
$20
Available until May 11

Send a floral bouquet to a special cast/crew member!

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Add a donation for Kentlake High School

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