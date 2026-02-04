Kentucky Museum & Heritage Alliance

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Kentucky Museum & Heritage Alliance

About this event

KMHA Annual Conference Registration - June 7-9, 2026

Paducah

KY, USA

KMHA Member Registration (Full Conference)
$115
Non-Member Registration (Full Conference)
$125
Retired Professional Registration (Full Conference)
$80
Student Registration (Full Conference)
$50
Virtual Registration (All Sessions)
$40

Can't be with us in Paducah? Stream conference sessions from the River Discovery Center in the comfort of your own home or office.

One-Day Registration
$65

Can't attend the full conference? Pay this discounted rate to get access to sessions and events on either Monday, June 8 or Tuesday, June 9.

RSVP for Opening Reception, June 7, 6 PM CST
Free

Included with full conference registration. Enjoy a block party at the Hotel Metropolitan, complete with historic tours, living history performances, live music, and food, all offered in a dynamic celebration of Paducah's historic Black community in "Upper Town." Please contact us if you have any dietary restrictions.

RSVP for Lunch, June 8, 11:30 AM CST
Free

Included with full conference registration. Please contact us if you have any dietary restrictions.

RSVP for Evening Reception, June 8, 5 PM CST
Free

Included with full conference registration. Please contact us if you have any dietary restrictions.

RSVP for Lunch and Annual Meeting, June 9, 12:30 PM CST
Free

Included with full conference registration. Please contact us if you have any dietary restrictions.

Field Trip to the Super Museum, June 7, 1 PM CST
$8

It's a bird! It's a plane! No, it's an add-on field trip to Metropolis, IL before the conference, for a guided tour of the Super Museum by curatorial staff and KMHA member Eric Brooks! Carpooling from Paducah available, or registrants can meet at the site.

Field Trip to Wickliffe Mounds, June 7, 2 PM CST
$3

Add-on field trip to Wickliffe, Kentucky, to see the important Indigenous heritage site. Guided tour provided by the Wickliffe Mounds Historic Site park interpreter, Erin Lanagan. Carpooling from Paducah available, or registrants can meet at the site.

Guided Tour, National Quilt Museum, June 7, 2:30 PM CST
$25

Add-on, pre-conference curator tour of the galleries at the National Quilt Museum, led by curatorial and collections staff. Limited availability, first-reserve-first-serve.

White Glove Experience, NQM, June 7, 3:30 PM CST
$50

Add-on, pre-conference experience at the National Quilt Museum, led by curatorial and collections staff. Go behind the scenes with the Museum collection, and learn how the Museum preserves and stores its textiles. VERY limited availability, first-reserve-first-serve.

RSVP for MCPL Special Collections Tour, June 9, 11:30 AM CST
Free

Included with full conference registration, but space is limited. Receive a behind-the-scenes tour of the Local and Family History Room and special collections of the McCracken County Public Library with Nathan Lynn.

White Glove Experience, NQM, June 9, 3:30 PM CST
$50

Add-on, post-conference experience at the National Quilt Museum, led by curatorial and collections staff. Go behind the scenes with the Museum collection, and learn how the Museum preserves and stores its textiles. VERY limited availability, first-reserve-first-serve.

Guided Tour, National Quilt Museum, June 9, 2:30 PM CST
$25

Add-on, post-conference curator tour of the galleries at the National Quilt Museum, led by curatorial and collections staff. Limited availability, first-reserve-first-serve.

Add a donation for Kentucky Museum & Heritage Alliance

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