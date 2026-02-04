KMHA Annual Conference Registration - June 7-9, 2026

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Can't be with us in Paducah? Stream conference sessions from the River Discovery Center in the comfort of your own home or office.
Can't attend the full conference? Pay this discounted rate to get access to sessions and events on either Monday, June 8 or Tuesday, June 9.
Included with full conference registration. Enjoy a block party at the Hotel Metropolitan, complete with historic tours, living history performances, live music, and food, all offered in a dynamic celebration of Paducah's historic Black community in "Upper Town." Please contact us if you have any dietary restrictions.
Included with full conference registration. Please contact us if you have any dietary restrictions.
Included with full conference registration. Please contact us if you have any dietary restrictions.
Included with full conference registration. Please contact us if you have any dietary restrictions.
It's a bird! It's a plane! No, it's an add-on field trip to Metropolis, IL before the conference, for a guided tour of the Super Museum by curatorial staff and KMHA member Eric Brooks! Carpooling from Paducah available, or registrants can meet at the site.
Add-on field trip to Wickliffe, Kentucky, to see the important Indigenous heritage site. Guided tour provided by the Wickliffe Mounds Historic Site park interpreter, Erin Lanagan. Carpooling from Paducah available, or registrants can meet at the site.
Add-on, pre-conference curator tour of the galleries at the National Quilt Museum, led by curatorial and collections staff. Limited availability, first-reserve-first-serve.
Add-on, pre-conference experience at the National Quilt Museum, led by curatorial and collections staff. Go behind the scenes with the Museum collection, and learn how the Museum preserves and stores its textiles. VERY limited availability, first-reserve-first-serve.
Included with full conference registration, but space is limited. Receive a behind-the-scenes tour of the Local and Family History Room and special collections of the McCracken County Public Library with Nathan Lynn.
Add-on, post-conference experience at the National Quilt Museum, led by curatorial and collections staff. Go behind the scenes with the Museum collection, and learn how the Museum preserves and stores its textiles. VERY limited availability, first-reserve-first-serve.
Add-on, post-conference curator tour of the galleries at the National Quilt Museum, led by curatorial and collections staff. Limited availability, first-reserve-first-serve.
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