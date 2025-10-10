KMHS College Tour to Georgia Tech

We are glad you can join this trip. If you are interested in going on the trip, but need assistance with the fee, please email [email protected] or contact Ms. Wood. Please Note: -- Tour Tickets are non-refundable. -- Unlike other ticketing services, Zeffy does not charge any processing or handling fees. The entire cost of the ticket is credited to the KMHS Magnet Foundation. Zeffy does request you add a tip when you check-out. You will have the option to change the tip% to any amount including 0%.