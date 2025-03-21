KMRE Memberships 2025

Community Supporter
$10

Broadcast Backer
$25

Exclusive member newsletter Early access to station updates Recognition on the website Station-branded sticker or magnet Access to members-only events
Radio Champion
$45

Exclusive member newsletter Early access to station updates Recognition on the website Station-branded sticker or magnet Shout-out on-air during a member appreciation segment Access to members-only events News subscription (KMRE Local News straight to your inbox)
Independent Media Defender
$100

Exclusive member newsletter Early access to station updates Recognition on the website Station-branded sticker or magnet Limited edition T-shirt or tote bag Shout-out on-air during a member appreciation segment Access to members-only events News subscription (KMRE Local News straight to your inbox) VIP studio tour or behind-the-scenes experience Invitation to an exclusive donor appreciation event
Founders Circle
$250

Exclusive member newsletter Early access to station updates Recognition on the website Station-branded sticker or magnet Limited edition T-shirt or tote bag Shout-out on-air during a member appreciation segment Access to members-only events News subscription (KMRE Local News straight to your inbox) VIP studio tour or behind-the-scenes experience Invitation to an exclusive donor appreciation event Personal thank-you from station leadership Special recognition on the website and annual report Opportunity to dedicate a day’s programming in honor of someone

