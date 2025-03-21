KMRE Memberships 2025

Exclusive member newsletter
Early access to station updates
Recognition on the website
Founders Circle ($250+/month or one-time major donor)
All previous benefits
Personal thank-you from station leadership
Special recognition on the website and annual report
Opportunity to dedicate a day’s programming in honor of someone
Exclusive member newsletter
Early access to station updates
Recognition on the website
Founders Circle ($250+/month or one-time major donor)
All previous benefits
Personal thank-you from station leadership
Special recognition on the website and annual report
Opportunity to dedicate a day’s programming in honor of someone
Broadcast Backer
$25
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Exclusive member newsletter
Early access to station updates
Recognition on the website
Station-branded sticker or magnet
Access to members-only events
Exclusive member newsletter
Early access to station updates
Recognition on the website
Station-branded sticker or magnet
Access to members-only events
Radio Champion
$45
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Exclusive member newsletter
Early access to station updates
Recognition on the website
Station-branded sticker or magnet
Shout-out on-air during a member appreciation segment
Access to members-only events
News subscription (KMRE Local News straight to your inbox)
Exclusive member newsletter
Early access to station updates
Recognition on the website
Station-branded sticker or magnet
Shout-out on-air during a member appreciation segment
Access to members-only events
News subscription (KMRE Local News straight to your inbox)
Independent Media Defender
$100
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Exclusive member newsletter
Early access to station updates
Recognition on the website
Station-branded sticker or magnet
Limited edition T-shirt or tote bag
Shout-out on-air during a member appreciation segment
Access to members-only events
News subscription (KMRE Local News straight to your inbox)
VIP studio tour or behind-the-scenes experience
Invitation to an exclusive donor appreciation event
Exclusive member newsletter
Early access to station updates
Recognition on the website
Station-branded sticker or magnet
Limited edition T-shirt or tote bag
Shout-out on-air during a member appreciation segment
Access to members-only events
News subscription (KMRE Local News straight to your inbox)
VIP studio tour or behind-the-scenes experience
Invitation to an exclusive donor appreciation event
Founders Circle
$250
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Exclusive member newsletter
Early access to station updates
Recognition on the website
Station-branded sticker or magnet
Limited edition T-shirt or tote bag
Shout-out on-air during a member appreciation segment
Access to members-only events
News subscription (KMRE Local News straight to your inbox)
VIP studio tour or behind-the-scenes experience
Invitation to an exclusive donor appreciation event
Personal thank-you from station leadership
Special recognition on the website and annual report
Opportunity to dedicate a day’s programming in honor of someone
Exclusive member newsletter
Early access to station updates
Recognition on the website
Station-branded sticker or magnet
Limited edition T-shirt or tote bag
Shout-out on-air during a member appreciation segment
Access to members-only events
News subscription (KMRE Local News straight to your inbox)
VIP studio tour or behind-the-scenes experience
Invitation to an exclusive donor appreciation event
Personal thank-you from station leadership
Special recognition on the website and annual report
Opportunity to dedicate a day’s programming in honor of someone