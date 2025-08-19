Kealing NASP Archery Booster Club

Offered by

Kealing NASP Archery Booster Club

About the memberships

KMS Archery Team Registration 2025-2026

Full Spring Payment KMS Archery Registration
$275

No expiration

Payment in full for the Spring semester team fee.

Spring Installment Payment KMS Archery Registration
$137.50

No expiration

1/2-payment of the Spring semester team fee.

Spring Scholarship Requested KMS Archery Registration
Free

No expiration

We are committed to keeping archery accessible to all KMS students. By selecting this option and requesting scholarship assistance you understand that someone from the Booster Board will reach out for more information.

Fall Installment Payment KMS Archery Team Registration
$137.50

No expiration

1/2-payment of the Fall semester team fee.

Full Year Archer KMS Archery Team Registration 2025-2026
$550

No expiration

Payment in full for the 2025-2026 Archery Team Participation Fee.

Full Fall Payment KMS Archery Team Registration
$275

No expiration

Payment in full for the Fall semester team fee.

Fall Scholarship Requested KMS Archery Team Registration
Free

No expiration

We are committed to keeping archery accessible to all KMS students. By selecting this option and requesting scholarship assistance you understand that someone from the Booster Board will reach out for more information.

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