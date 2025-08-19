KMS Archery Team Registration 2025-2026

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Payment in full for the Spring semester team fee.
No expiration
1/2-payment of the Spring semester team fee.
No expiration
We are committed to keeping archery accessible to all KMS students. By selecting this option and requesting scholarship assistance you understand that someone from the Booster Board will reach out for more information.
No expiration
1/2-payment of the Fall semester team fee.
No expiration
Payment in full for the 2025-2026 Archery Team Participation Fee.
No expiration
Payment in full for the Fall semester team fee.
No expiration
We are committed to keeping archery accessible to all KMS students. By selecting this option and requesting scholarship assistance you understand that someone from the Booster Board will reach out for more information.
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