KMS Band Fair Share 2025-26

Beginning Band
$75

Polo Shirt, T-shirt, Band Binder, Music Textbooks, Sheet Music, Piano Accompanist fee, band banquet ticket/food, classroom supplies, supplemental instruction from local instrumental specialists, classroom rewards/awards

Concert Band
$150

Polo Shirt, T-shirt, Band Binder, Music Textbooks, Sheet Music, Piano Accompanist fee, band banquet ticket/food, classroom supplies, supplemental instruction from local instrumental specialists, participation in state music performance assessment concert, classroom rewards/awards

Symphonic Band/Winds
$220

Polo Shirt, T-shirt, Band Binder, Music Textbooks, Sheet Music, Piano Accompanist fee, band banquet ticket/food, classroom supplies, supplemental instruction from local instrumental specialists, participation in state music performance assessment concert, EOY transportation for approved trip, classroom rewards/awards

Wind Ensemble
$350

Polo Shirt, T-shirt, Band Binder, Music Textbooks, Sheet Music, Piano Accompanist fee, band banquet ticket/food, classroom supplies, supplemental instruction from local instrumental specialists, participation in state music performance assessment concert, EOY transportation for approved trip, classroom rewards/awards

2nd Band Class
$50

THIS IS A DISCOUNTED PAYMENT for a child that is in a second band class. Students should pay the FULL amount for their highest level of band and then add this before paying. This discount does NOT apply for siblings in the same family.

Steel Drum Club
$50

Concert uniform, specialized instruction, and equipment.

Color Guard
$100

BRAND NEW Equipment use, instruction, t-shirt, classroom supplies

