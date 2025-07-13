KMS Band Fair Share 2025-26

Polo Shirt, T-shirt, Band Binder, Music Textbooks, Sheet Music, Piano Accompanist fee, band banquet ticket/food, classroom supplies, supplemental instruction from local instrumental specialists, classroom rewards/awards
Polo Shirt, T-shirt, Band Binder, Music Textbooks, Sheet Music, Piano Accompanist fee, band banquet ticket/food, classroom supplies, supplemental instruction from local instrumental specialists, participation in state music performance assessment concert, EOY transportation for approved trip, classroom rewards/awards
THIS IS A DISCOUNTED PAYMENT for a child that is in a second band class. Students should pay the FULL amount for their highest level of band and then add this before paying. This discount does NOT apply for siblings in the same family.
Concert uniform, specialized instruction, and equipment.
BRAND NEW Equipment use, instruction, t-shirt, classroom supplies
