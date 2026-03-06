KMS Pto's Music and Art in the Courtyard Auction

A collection of two bottles of White and one bottle of Rose Wine (details below) from Brigaddon Winery as well as a Gift Certificate for a Tasting for 2 at their beautiful estate.

Brigadoon Wine Company is a family owned and operated winery. They have made a commitment to fine wine and organic agriculture, the journey from field to glass. Wines included are 2024 Pinot Blac, 2024 Reisling, 2024 Rosé of Pinot Noir. Value is $175.