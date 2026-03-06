KMS Pto's Music and Art in the Courtyard Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Market of Choice Gift card with a value of $100.
Starting bid
A $150 Gift certificate for Bar Purlieu. Bar Purlieu is an intimate, contemporary French bistro known for its seasonal, farm-to-table menu, craft cocktails, and curated wine list, offering an upscale yet comfortable dining experience with a focus on local ingredients. Curbside pick-up is also available.
Starting bid
A collection of two bottles of White and one bottle of Rose Wine (details below) from Brigaddon Winery as well as a Gift Certificate for a Tasting for 2 at their beautiful estate.
Brigadoon Wine Company is a family owned and operated winery. They have made a commitment to fine wine and organic agriculture, the journey from field to glass. Wines included are 2024 Pinot Blac, 2024 Reisling, 2024 Rosé of Pinot Noir. Value is $175.
Starting bid
A collection of three bottles of Red wine (details below) from Brigaddon Winery as well as a Gift Certificate for a Tasting for 2 at their beautiful estate.
Brigadoon Wine Company is a family owned and operated winery. They have made a commitment to fine wine and organic agriculture, the journey from field to glass. Wines included are 2024 Pinot Noir Lylee, 2023 Pinot Noir Lower Long Tom, 2023 Pinot Noir Taproot. Value is $195.
Starting bid
A gift certificate for 1 pizza and 2 reloadable arcade cards at Bullwinkles Family Fun Center in Wilsonville, Or, just south of Portland, off I-5. At Bullwinkles, you'll find all sorts of family fun where guests of all ages can enjoy go karts, bowling, laser tag, mini golf, bumper boats, Sky Trail®, XD Dark Ride, and their massive arcade. Expires 5/31/2027. Value $66.
Starting bid
This $50 gift certificate gives you the viewing of your choice at Cinemark Theater. Cinematic offers a multi theater complex with stadium seating and an array of snacks and refreshments at the concessions.
Starting bid
This gift certificate offers a 4 person group pass for an adventure to The Cascades Raptor Center. The Cascades Raptor Center in Lane County, Oregon, is a wildlife hospital and nature center dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of birds of prey, while also providing a permanent home for those that cannot be released. Value $60.
Starting bid
This gift offers two bottles of wine, a 2019 Oregon Red Fusion & a 2024 Sauvignon Blanc, from Sweet Cheeks winery. It offers wine tasting, food for purchase, and is dog and family-friendly, welcoming large groups by appointment or you can reserve a table, sit back and admire the picturesque view in quiet or a few friends. Value $59.
Starting bid
This offers 2 tickets to the May 30th or May 31st performance of Alice in Wonderland by the Eugene Ballet. The performance is about Toni Pimble’s Alice in Wonderland, a fantastical journey filled with surreal characters and playful visuals. Paired with Haag’s The Large Rock and The Little Yew, the program offers whimsical and poignant tales of growth and perspective. *MUST BE ABLE TO ATTEND ON DESIGNATED PERFORMANCE DATES! Value $95.
Starting bid
One of two chances to get your jump on at DEFY! This item gives you 2 free passes with the purchase of 2 admissions.
DEFY Eugene is a trampoline and adventure park in Eugene, Oregon, featuring activities like trampolines, a ninja obstacle course, zip lines, and dodgeball, suitable for parties and group events. It offers various jump times, memberships, and special events like "Glow" nights, with options for bringing outside food for parties (pizza, sandwiches, etc.). Value $52.
Starting bid
One of two chances to get your jump on at DEFY! This item gives you 2 free passes with the purchase of 2 admissions.at DEFY! DEFY Eugene is a trampoline and adventure park in Eugene, Oregon, featuring activities like trampolines, a ninja obstacle course, zip lines, and dodgeball, suitable for parties and group events. It offers various jump times, memberships, and special events like "Glow" nights, with options for bringing outside food for parties (pizza, sandwiches, etc.). Value $52.
Starting bid
This offering is for 2 rounds of 18 holes of golf at Fiddler's Green Golf Course. Fiddler's Green Golf Center in Lane County, Oregon, is a large golf facility featuring a pro shop, 18-hole par-3 course, lighted driving range, and a repair center, offering equipment, apparel, lessons, and custom club fitting. It's known as the Northwest's largest on-course pro shop, with a wide selection of top golf brands, and provides services like club repair, re-gripping, and fittings using TrackMan technology. Expires 5/21/2027. Value $38.
Starting bid
This item offers a certificate for a 4 person private tasting with either the Owner or Head Brew Master at Falling Sky Brewery. Falling Sky Brewing in Eugene for great craft beer, delicious food, and a welcoming atmosphere. Expires 5/21/2027. Value $100
Starting bid
The is a set of Tech Deck Skateboards which has 20 assembled boards, with authentic graphics from makers like Element, Baker & Plan B and 2 skate tools. It also comes with additional grip tape, wheels & stickers to customize your fingerboards. Each one measures 4" by 1". The boards encourage skill development such as fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination & creativity through practicing skills & stunts. Value $37.
Starting bid
This Chefman Glass top Family Size easy to clean warmer is able to keep food warm without overheating your delicious dishes. It can be used with all heatwave cookware, bake warehouse or serving dishes. Aluminum or glass baking dishes, casserole pans, pots, and more, all work. With the cool-touch handles, it makes moving or transporting the tray easy! Measures 21" by 16". Value $80.
Starting bid
This is a 750 piece Lego set of the dorm room of Wednesday and Enid from the hit series Wednesday, Set # 76781. The buildable features the dorm room spiderweb window that opens, a base with buttons for secret drawers & a balcony with 4 gargoyles. The set also includes 4 mini dolls- 2 versions of Wednesday & 2 versions of Enid, each with different outfits, wigs & facial expressions as well as the character Thing. There are also customizable accessories such as a cello, typewriter, mystery board, cat-ear headpiece & Enids phone, which can be stored in the secret drawers. Value $85.
Starting bid
"Friends" is a chicken wire sculpture by the extraordinarily talented KMS & CHS parent, Kim Strohman. Kim is a multifaceted artist and music educator. She is highly recognized locally for her sculpture, painting, and community-based installation work, including her prominent chicken wire sculptures. Kim actively participates in Eugene's First Friday ArtWalks, hosting artist talks and sharing the inspirations behind her creations, often stemming from personal travel and community experiences. Value $365.
Starting bid
This offers admission for 4 to The Enchanted Forest. The Enchanted Forest is a family-owned, seasonal theme park in Turner, Oregon, known for its unique, handcrafted attractions like Storybook Lane, Tofteville Western Town, and the Old European Village, featuring rides such as the Ice Mountain Bobsled Roller Coaster and the Big Timber Log Ride, alongside a comedy theater and water show. It's a popular, quirky destination with a nostalgic feel, open seasonally from spring break through September, and is located just south of Salem off I-5. Value $100.
Starting bid
This Gift Certificate is for $100 for Friendly Street Market. Friendly Street Market is a specialty grocery store in Eugene, Oregon, known for its local, organic products, and a cafe/deli called "Party on Friendly" (or Nourish Cafe) that serves breakfast, sandwiches, and bowls. It's a neighborhood market with a focus on fresh, high-quality food, offering groceries, beer, wine, and coffee, along with amenities like free Wi-Fi and outdoor seating.
Starting bid
This Gift Certificate is for $50 for Glenwood Restaurant. Glenwood Restaurant is an iconic Eugene restaurant where you'll find a casual place filled with hungry customers ready for a healthy meal. Their menu is an eclectic mix of Eugene cuisine - everything from Eggs Benedict to Tempeh Stir Fry. Open for breakfast, lunch or dinner, or for an espresso and delicious dessert. They also offer already made, to-go family dinners daily.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!