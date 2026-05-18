Point Roberts Primary School Fundraiser Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
The KMX Kolt Adults Sports Recumbent Trike is an entry-level, tadpole-style recumbent trike designed to deliver high stability, low maintenance, and sporty performance at an affordable price point. Combining features of a go-kart, BMX, and mountain bike, it is highly adjustable, making it an excellent choice for adults or teens. Trikes with Trailer retail between $1500-$2000.
Starting bid
The KMX Kolt Adults Sports Recumbent Trike is an entry-level, tadpole-style recumbent trike designed to deliver high stability, low maintenance, and sporty performance at an affordable price point. Combining features of a go-kart, BMX, and mountain bike, it is highly adjustable, making it an excellent choice for adults or teens. Trikes with Trailer retail at $1500-$2000.
Starting bid
Tuscan-style Mediterranean landscape oil painting signed by the artist H. Michael. Original price $249.00.
Starting bid
This is a 3-gallon vintage Medalta Pottery "Imperial" stoneware butter churn crock with lid and wooden agitator, dating to around the 1930s and produced in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!