Hosted by

Point Roberts Parent Teacher Organization

About this event

Point Roberts Primary School Fundraiser Auction

KMX Kolt 8-Speed Recumbent Trike with Trailer item
KMX Kolt 8-Speed Recumbent Trike with Trailer
$900

Starting bid

The KMX Kolt Adults Sports Recumbent Trike is an entry-level, tadpole-style recumbent trike designed to deliver high stability, low maintenance, and sporty performance at an affordable price point. Combining features of a go-kart, BMX, and mountain bike, it is highly adjustable, making it an excellent choice for adults or teens. Trikes with Trailer retail between $1500-$2000.

KMX Kolt 8-Speed Recumbent Trike with Trailer item
KMX Kolt 8-Speed Recumbent Trike with Trailer
$900

Starting bid

The KMX Kolt Adults Sports Recumbent Trike is an entry-level, tadpole-style recumbent trike designed to deliver high stability, low maintenance, and sporty performance at an affordable price point. Combining features of a go-kart, BMX, and mountain bike, it is highly adjustable, making it an excellent choice for adults or teens. Trikes with Trailer retail at $1500-$2000.

Tuscan-style Mediterranean landscape oil painting item
Tuscan-style Mediterranean landscape oil painting item
Tuscan-style Mediterranean landscape oil painting
$30

Starting bid

Tuscan-style Mediterranean landscape oil painting signed by the artist H. Michael. Original price $249.00.

Vintage Butter Churner item
Vintage Butter Churner item
Vintage Butter Churner item
Vintage Butter Churner
$100

Starting bid

This is a 3-gallon vintage Medalta Pottery "Imperial" stoneware butter churn crock with lid and wooden agitator, dating to around the 1930s and produced in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada

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