Point Roberts Primary School Fundraiser Auction

The KMX Kolt Adults Sports Recumbent Trike is an entry-level, tadpole-style recumbent trike designed to deliver high stability, low maintenance, and sporty performance at an affordable price point. Combining features of a go-kart, BMX, and mountain bike, it is highly adjustable, making it an excellent choice for adults or teens. Trikes with Trailer retail between $1500-$2000.