Arkansas Advanced Energy Association

Hosted by

Arkansas Advanced Energy Association

About this event

Knickerbockers & Kilowatts: Golf Scramble and Energy PAC Fundraiser

The Greens at North Hills

7400 AR-107, Sherwood, AR 72120, USA

Title Sponsor
$2,000

Includes team registration for 4, mulligan package for the team, logo on promo materials, social media shoutout

Gold Sponsor
$1,500

Includes team registration for 4. Logo on promo materials, social media shoutout

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Includes registration for 2. Logo on promo materials, social media shoutout

Register a Team of 4
$500

Grants entry for four (4)

Register as Individual
$125
Sponsor a Hole
$100
Mulligan Package - Team
$30

Each player gets one; everyone automatically gets to tee off from red tees on 13. $20 per additional mulligan, one per each player on team (see Additional Mulligans)

Additional Mulligans
$20
Add a donation for Arkansas Advanced Energy Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!