New Rochelle Knights Baseball

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New Rochelle Knights Baseball

About this event

Knights Golf Scramble

401 Ridgeway

White Plains, NY 10605, USA

Foursome
$1,250

Includes a round of gold for for players and breakfast, lunch and dinner for all.

All players must be 13+ and accompanied by an adult.

Golf + Dinner
$350

Includes a round of golf for one player and dinner.

All players must be 13+ and accompanied by an adult.

Golf Only
$275

Includes a round of golf for one player.

All players must be 13+ and accompanied by an adult.

Dinner Reception
$75

Includes a ticket for one person.

Cash bar.

***12U Cooperstown Players EXCLUSIVELY can attend dinner. 

Single Hole Sponsorship
$75

Sponsor one hole to support the Knights.

Three Hole Sponsorship
$150

Sponsor three holes to support the Knights.

Add a donation for New Rochelle Knights Baseball

$

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