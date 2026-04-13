Knights Golf Scramble

About this event
Includes a round of gold for for players and breakfast, lunch and dinner for all.
All players must be 13+ and accompanied by an adult.
Includes a round of golf for one player and dinner.
All players must be 13+ and accompanied by an adult.
Includes a round of golf for one player.
All players must be 13+ and accompanied by an adult.
Includes a ticket for one person.
Cash bar.
***12U Cooperstown Players EXCLUSIVELY can attend dinner.
Sponsor one hole to support the Knights.
Sponsor three holes to support the Knights.
$
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