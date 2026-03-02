Knights of Columbus # 2942 Dundalk Council

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Knights of Columbus # 2942 Dundalk Council

About this shop

KoC #2942 Fish Fry - 2026

Fish Platter item
Fish Platter
$15

Pollock with Fries, Roll, Coleslaw, Cookie & Drink.

Seafood Alfredo item
Seafood Alfredo
$20

Shrimp, Scallop, and Jumbo Lump crab meat in an alfredo sauce with penne pasta.

Shrimp Salad Platter item
Shrimp Salad Platter
$18

Sandwich with Fries, Coleslaw, Cookie & Drink.

Fried Oyster Platter item
Fried Oyster Platter
$18

Fresh & Large Hand Breaded Fried Oysters (6) with Fries, Roll, Coleslaw, Cookie & Drink.

Fried Shrimp Platter item
Fried Shrimp Platter
$18

Jumbo breaded Fried Shrimp (8) with Fries, Roll, Coleslaw, Cookie & Drink.

Crab Soup item
Crab Soup
$8

16oz Bowl of Soup

Cream of Crab Soup item
Cream of Crab Soup
$10

16oz Bowl of Soup

Half & Half Soup item
Half & Half Soup
$10

16oz Bowl of Soup

1/2 Crab Soup

1/2 Cream of Crab

Shucked Oysters item
Shucked Oysters
$5

Freshly Shucked Local Maryland Oysters from the Chesapeake Bay (5).

Add- on Fish
$5

Extra piece of delicious Alaskan Pollock

Add- on Fried Shrimp
$5

Extra Shrimp (x4)

Twisted Tea
$4

Twisted Tea, any varitey

Beer item
Beer
$3

Beer

Mixed Drink
$4

Mixed Drink, any Variety

Wine
$4

Wine, any variety

Soda
$2

Extra Soda, Any variety. No Refills.

(First Soda is included with meal).

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