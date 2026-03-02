KoC #2942 Fish Fry - 2026

About this shop
Pollock with Fries, Roll, Coleslaw, Cookie & Drink.
Shrimp, Scallop, and Jumbo Lump crab meat in an alfredo sauce with penne pasta.
Sandwich with Fries, Coleslaw, Cookie & Drink.
Fresh & Large Hand Breaded Fried Oysters (6) with Fries, Roll, Coleslaw, Cookie & Drink.
Jumbo breaded Fried Shrimp (8) with Fries, Roll, Coleslaw, Cookie & Drink.
16oz Bowl of Soup
16oz Bowl of Soup
16oz Bowl of Soup
1/2 Crab Soup
1/2 Cream of Crab
Freshly Shucked Local Maryland Oysters from the Chesapeake Bay (5).
Extra piece of delicious Alaskan Pollock
Extra Shrimp (x4)
Twisted Tea, any varitey
Beer
Mixed Drink, any Variety
Wine, any variety
Extra Soda, Any variety. No Refills.
(First Soda is included with meal).
$
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