Knights of Columbus Council 14041

Knights of Columbus Council 14041

About the memberships

Knights of Columbus Council 14041 Membership Dues for 2026

Annual Dues with Special Assessment
$45

No expiration

The annual dues are $38.00, with a special assessment of $7.00 per Knight. The special assessment allows us to provide relief to other Knights in distress. Please pay the special assessment if you are able.

Annual Dues Only
$38

No expiration

If you cannot pay the additional $7.00 to support Knights in distress, please pay the base amount for the annual dues of $38.00.

Honorary Membership with Special Assessment
$26

No expiration

FOR HONORARY MEMBERS ONLY: The honorary annual dues are $19.00, with a special assessment of $7.00 per Knight. The special assessment allows us to provide relief to other Knights in distress. Please pay the special assessment if you are able.

Honorary Membership Only
$19

No expiration

FOR HONORARY MEMBERS ONLY: If you cannot pay the additional $7.00 to support Knights in distress, please pay the base amount for the honorary annual dues of $19.00.

