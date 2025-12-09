Knights of Columbus Council 14041 Membership Dues for 2026

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
The annual dues are $38.00, with a special assessment of $7.00 per Knight. The special assessment allows us to provide relief to other Knights in distress. Please pay the special assessment if you are able.
If you cannot pay the additional $7.00 to support Knights in distress, please pay the base amount for the annual dues of $38.00.
FOR HONORARY MEMBERS ONLY: The honorary annual dues are $19.00, with a special assessment of $7.00 per Knight. The special assessment allows us to provide relief to other Knights in distress. Please pay the special assessment if you are able.
FOR HONORARY MEMBERS ONLY: If you cannot pay the additional $7.00 to support Knights in distress, please pay the base amount for the honorary annual dues of $19.00.
