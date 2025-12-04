Knights Of Columbus

Hosted by

Knights Of Columbus

About this event

Knights of Columbus – Council 17189 - Membership Dues

Regular Member
$40

1st - 3rd Degree Member in good standing (dues current)

New Member
$40

Completed 3rd Degree Exemplification

Honorary Member
$10

Age 65 and member 25 consecutive years

Honorary Life Member
Free

Age 70 and 25 years consecutive membership

Active Duty Military
$25

Currently on Active Duty with any US Military Branch

Priest or Deacon
Free

Priests and Deacons pay $0 in dues. Priests are Honorary Life Members

Student or Under 26 years old
$10

Any student and Any member under 26 years of age

Initiation Fee or Name Badge replacement
$15

New member initiation fee for first name badge and fee for replacement name badges

Supreme Per Capita
$3.50

Annual Supreme Per Capita Tax to Council

Supreme Advertising Fee
$1

Supreme per capital tax to Council to support advertising

Supreme Culture of Life Fee
$2

Supreme per capital tax to Council to support culture of life activities

State Council - VA Per Capita
$7

VA State Council per capital tax to Council

State Council - VA Liability Insurance
$4

VA State Council per capital tax to Council to pay for liability insurance

State Council - VKCCI
$2

VA State Council per capita tax to Council to support Virginia Knights of Columbus Charities, Inc.

State Council - PKD
$3.65

VA State Council per capital tax to Council to support Penny per Knight per Day (support vocations)

Add a donation for Knights Of Columbus

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!