Knights of Columbus – Council 17189 - Membership Dues

1st - 3rd Degree Member in good standing (dues current)
Completed 3rd Degree Exemplification
Age 65 and member 25 consecutive years
Age 70 and 25 years consecutive membership
Currently on Active Duty with any US Military Branch
Priests and Deacons pay $0 in dues. Priests are Honorary Life Members
Any student and Any member under 26 years of age
New member initiation fee for first name badge and fee for replacement name badges
Annual Supreme Per Capita Tax to Council
Supreme per capital tax to Council to support advertising
Supreme per capital tax to Council to support culture of life activities
VA State Council per capital tax to Council
VA State Council per capital tax to Council to pay for liability insurance
VA State Council per capita tax to Council to support Virginia Knights of Columbus Charities, Inc.
VA State Council per capital tax to Council to support Penny per Knight per Day (support vocations)
