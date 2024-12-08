Knights of Columbus Council #17196
Knights of Columbus Council #17196 Dues and Merchandise
Annual Membership
$48
For single year dues with no previous balance
Annual Membership with Previous Balance
$1
Use quantity to select total due
Long Sleeve Fishing Shirt - Medium
$34
Short Sleeve Polo Shirt - Medium
$28
Short Sleeve Polo Shirt - Large
$28
Add a donation for Knights of Columbus Council #17196
$
