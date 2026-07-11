Knights of Columbus Council 4550's Fish Fry

Offered by
About this shop
2749 Hollister Rd, Houston TX 77080
3 pieces of fish, hush puppy, French fries, green beans and cole slaw
2 piece fish, same great sides.
one additional piece of fried fish added to order
3 Pieces Baked Fish, same hush puppy, french fries, green beans and cole slaw.
2 Pieces Baked Fish, same great sides.
One extra piece of baked fish added to order
Extra hush puppies
Extra French Fries
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!