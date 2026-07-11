A plate of fried fish and fries sits in the foreground, with a flyer for a "First Friday Fish Fry" at St. Jerome Catholic Parish in the background.
Knights of Columbus Council 4550

Offered by

Knights of Columbus Council 4550

About this shop

Knights of Columbus Council 4550's Fish Fry

Pick-up location

2749 Hollister Rd, Houston TX 77080

3 Piece Fried Fish Dinner
$15

3 pieces of fish, hush puppy, French fries, green beans and cole slaw

0
2 Piece Fried Fish Dinner
$12

2 piece fish, same great sides.

0
Extra piece of fried fish
$3

one additional piece of fried fish added to order

0
3 Piece Baked Fished
$15

3 Pieces Baked Fish, same hush puppy, french fries, green beans and cole slaw.

0
2 Piece Baked Fish
$12

2 Pieces Baked Fish, same great sides.

0
Extra piece baked fish
$3

One extra piece of baked fish added to order

0
Hush Puppies
$1

Extra hush puppies

0
French Fries
$3

Extra French Fries

0
Add a donation for Knights of Columbus Council 4550

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